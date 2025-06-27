Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Rise of autonomous robots: From burger flipping to factory automation

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Jun 27, 2025 05:18 PM IST

Autonomous robots are the future, shaping the present by taking on the laborious task of execution and manual labour. How will the future look? Here is how.

Once a novelty, autonomous robots are fast becoming the backbone of modern industry. What began with quirky kitchen bots flipping burgers has evolved into a full-blown automation revolution, reshaping how food is served, goods are built, and logistics are managed. In 2025, the robot workforce isn’t just here, it’s working overtime.

Autonomous robots are the future.


From fast food to the factory floor: Key applications

The early buzz came from places like CaliBurger, where Miso Robotics’ Flippy handled hot grills and deep fryers with precision. But what once turned heads for being futuristic is now practical, and everywhere.

Today, collaborative robots or “cobots” work shoulder-to-shoulder with humans in factories, particularly in automotive assembly lines, electronics manufacturing, and e-commerce fulfilment centres. ABB, Fanuc, and KUKA are deploying fleets of these programmable helpers across the globe.

Meanwhile, Amazon and GreyOrange have turned warehouses into robotic symphonies. Bots glide, stack, and deliver goods without a break. In India, startups are joining the game too, rolling out robots for front-desk service, hospital assistance, and inventory tracking in retail chains.

Tech behind the revolution

What’s powering this shift? Smarter AI, for starters. Machine learning and computer vision allow robots to make decisions on the fly, adapt to changing environments, and interact with human coworkers safely.

Mobility has improved too. From wheeled warehouse bots to bipedal robots that can walk beside humans, new designs are more versatile than ever. Add in cloud-based monitoring, IoT integration, and predictive maintenance, and you’ve got a fully connected, self-aware robotic workforce.

Even cost is less of a barrier now. With modular, low-cost robots entering the market, even small businesses can automate routine tasks without a massive upfront investment.

Impact, challenges, and future outlook

The upside is clear: better productivity, lower costs, fewer injuries, and round-the-clock operations. But there are challenges too. Job displacement remains a hot topic. Upskilling the workforce is crucial. Cybersecurity risks also rise with every connected machine.

Governments and industry leaders are working to smooth this transition, with new training initiatives and global standards for safe robot deployment. As technology improves, robots are expected to enter new territories like agriculture, construction, and eldercare, expanding the scope of automation across the board.

