Room heaters that keep your home warm without drying the air: Safe choices for babies and the elderly
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 01:07 pm IST
Finding a heater that warms the room without causing dryness? Here are safe, steady and family-friendly picks that keep babies and the elderly comfortable.
Our Pick
Best room heater
Best value for money
Lowest power consumption
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best room heaterMorphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey) View Details
|
₹7,099
|
|
|
Havells Comforter 2000 Watt Room Heater with Overheat Protection| Easy to Carry for Bedroom and Office| Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob & Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) View Details
|
₹1,195
|
|
|
USHA 4211 FU PTC U Shaped 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Best value for moneyHavells 9 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | 2 Year Warranty – Black View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
NUUK HÖT BLOX Smart Oil Filled Radiator Oil Heater For Room In Winter | 11 M-Shaped Fins | 2200W Power | 30% Faster Heating | Up to 20% Energy Savings | Smart App & Remote Control | 4 Heat Modes View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Goodscity Room Heater for Home | 1500W PTC Ceramic, Fast Heating | Bedroom, Office, Indoor Use | For Small Space Upto 125 sqFt |Oscillation, Fan Mode, 2 Heat Setting, Safety Protection| GC-151 View Details
|
₹2,397.96
|
|
|
LEDURE 1200W Megamite Room Heater | Compact & Powerful Space Heater & Tip-Over Protection | Energy Efficient, Low Noise & Durable Design for Bedroom, Living Room, and Office | Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Warmex Electric PTC Room Heater for Home | Fast Heating with 2 Heat Setting 750/1500 W | Ideal for Bedroom and Office| Silent Operation for Small Space | Touch Display & Fan Mode Safety Features View Details
|
₹4,239
|
|
|
MOROVIK Wall-Mounted Electric Convector Heater – Silent Infrared Fan Stove for Bathroom, Bedroom & Greenhouse | Energy-Saving Small Indoor Room Heater 220V (Black) View Details
|
₹795
|
|
|
Lowest power consumptionCrompton Comfy Plus 800 Watt Quartz Room Heater with 2 Heat Setting | Handle to carry | Neon Lamp indicator View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Maharaja Whiteline Lava Quartz Adjustable Room Heater, 3 Quartz Heating Elements, 1200 watt - 1 Year Warranty (White) View Details
|
₹1,895
|
|
|
Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater For Home | Stainless Steel Heat Reflector | Nickel Chrome Mesh | Adjustable Thermostat | 1000 W Ceramic Heater For Winter | 2-Yr Warranty 【Black】 View Details
|
₹1,029
|
|
|
Orient Electric Comforter Collection 11 fin Oil Filled Radiator | Advanced S-Shaped Fins |2900W Power| with PTC Fan Heater| 3 Heat Settings | 2 Years Warranty, Black View Details
|
₹9,199
|
|
