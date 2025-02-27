Samsung confirms to launch three Galaxy A Series smartphones next week- All details

After a year of wait, Samsung has finally confirmed the launch of new generation Galaxy A series models in India. Reportedly, the series will include three smartphones, the successor of Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 and a new addition to the series. As of now, the company has not revealed the model names, but it is expected to be Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56, and Galaxy A26, all three models with significant upgrades, features, and some design changes. Over the months, we have come across several rumours surrounding the new Galaxy A series models, giving us a sneak peak to what Samsung may unveil next week. Therefore, if you have been waiting for Samsung Galaxy A Series smartphones, then here’s what we know so far. Samsung Galaxy A series launch confirmed, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming mid-rangers.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A series launch

Samsung has confirmed to launch three Galaxy A series smartphones in India on March 2, 2025. Reportedly, the series will include Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56, and Galaxy A26 as all three models have appeared on the global listing platform, hinting towards an imminent launch. Samsung also shared a video teaser showcasing the metal-like frame of the smartphone with a triple camera setup. The teaser said, “Looks that Slay” and “More awesome is on the way. Stay tuned.” With the launch, Samsung also hints towards the introduction of some flagship features to the Galaxy A series, creating hype among fans and smartphone buyers.

If you have been waiting to get the first look at the Galaxy A series smartphone design and specifications. Then, here’s what we know about the new generation models so far.

Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36: What we expect

The Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 have been spotted on Geekbench, TUV Rheinland, and Google Play Console websites, showcasing some features and specifications of the smartphones. As of now, we expect that the Galaxy A56 will likely be powered by the Exynos 1580 processor, whereas, the Galaxy A36 could feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor.

The Galaxy A36 will likely come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro lens. On the other hand, the Galaxy A50 could come with a 50MP triple camera setup. Apart from the expected features, Samsung has confirmed 6 years of software upgrades, therefore, the smartphones may roll out with Android 15 and could offer the latest features till Android 21. Now, to confirm these specs, we will have to wait until March 2.