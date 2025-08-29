Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Samsung Galaxy Book5 laptop at 77,990 best alternative for Apple MacBook Air?

ByAishwarya Panda
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 11:47 am IST

Samsung launched the Galaxy Book5 in India at a starting price of Rs. 77,990. With a slim design, Intel Core Ultra processors, and up to 19 hours of battery.

If you have been eyeing the Apple MacBook Air but don’t want to spend over a lakh on a laptop, Samsung has introduced a compelling option. The new Galaxy Book5 is now the company’s most affordable AI-powered laptop in India, offering many of the features you’d expect from a premium machine at a lower price point.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 offers MacBook Air-like portability, long battery life, and AI features at a starting price of Rs. 77,990.(Samsung)
The Galaxy Book5 comes with a 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare display and a 61.2Wh battery that can last up to 19 hours of video playback, longer than most laptops in its class. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, it promises smooth multitasking and over 38 percent better graphics performance compared to the Galaxy Book4, making it well-suited for students, professionals, and casual creators who need performance without the MacBook price tag.

Samsung has integrated advanced AI features to differentiate the Galaxy Book5 from traditional Windows laptops. These include AI Photo Remaster for image enhancement, AI Select for quick searches, Copilot with Hot Key for instant assistance, Circle to Search on PC, and Transcript Assist for generating meeting notes. The laptop also works seamlessly with other Galaxy devices, letting users share screens, files, and controls easily.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Book5 is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor while still offering a wide range of ports, something MacBook Air users often miss. With multiple configurations starting at Rs. 77,990, buyers can choose between Intel Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 processors. Samsung is also offering up to Rs. 10,000 cashback and 24 months of no-cost EMI, making the deal even more attractive.

Available in Grey, the Galaxy Book5 is on sale via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, authorised retail outlets, and leading e-commerce platforms.

For those who admire the portability and premium feel of the MacBook Air but don’t want to pay the premium, Samsung’s Galaxy Book5 may be the best option currently available in India.

