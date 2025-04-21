Samsung Galaxy M56 vs Oppo F29 Pro: Display, performance, camera compared

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Oppo F29 Pro: We are closing the mid of Q2 2025, and within just 20 days, we have seen several smartphone launches across price ranges. While there were some noteworthy phones, the mid-range segment gained much traction with smartphones like Vivo V50e, iQOO Z10, and more. However, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M56 5G has been gaining attention for its performance and camera capabilities. To get clarity over the smartphone’s features, we have compared the new M series model with one of its competitors, the Oppo F29 Pro, which is priced similarly to the Galaxy M56 5G and offers some eye-catching features. Know how the new Samsung Galaxy M56 compares to Oppo F29 Pro in features and specifications.(Samsung/ Oppo)

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Oppo F29 Pro: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G flaunts its slim and lightweight design with just 7.2mm thickness. The smartphone features a glass build with a metal decoy camera module, bringing premium design features. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front as well as the rear panel for enhanced protection.

On the other hand, the Oppo F29 Pro is popularly known for its durability with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications for improved dust and water resistance. Additionally, the display features Corning Glass Victus 2 for impact resistance. Overall, both smartphones look equally pleasing, but the Oppo F29 Pro is more durable.

For display, the Samsung Galaxy M56 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Vision Booster technology. Whereas, the Oppo F29 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Oppo F29 Pro: Performance and battery

For performance, the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G relies on an in-house Exynos 1480 processor built with TSMC’s 4nm process. The smartphone offers 8GB LPDDR5X and up to 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Oppo F29 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, providing ease in day-to-day performance, multitasking, and light gaming, as mentioned in our detailed review. Both smartphones offer powerful AI-powered features, making a great choice under Rs.30000.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Oppo F29 Pro: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy M56 features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Whereas, the Oppo F29 Pro features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor, missing out on ultrawide capabilities.

For selfies, the Galaxy M56 5G features a 12MP front-facing camera, and Oppo F29 relies on 16 MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G vs Oppo F29 Pro: Price

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G and Oppo F29 Pro both come at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. However, the F29 Pro also has an additional 12GB+256 GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs.31999.