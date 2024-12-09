Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oneplus 13: Specs, features, and more compared

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oneplus 13: OnePlus is expected to launch its new generation flagship model next month with a new design, upgraded specifications and features. While new-generation models have been creating much hype in the smartphone industry, there are a few listed older-generation smartphones which are still popular for their overall performance. One such device is the Samsung Galaxy S3 Ultra which was launched in 2023. Therefore, it is worth considering if one should buy the latest generation flagship model, or if the older generation offers similar performance at a much reasonable price. To gain a better understanding, we have curated a comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Oneplus 13. Know how the OnePlus 13 is better than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. (OnePlus )

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oneplus 13: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched with a premium design featuring a glass and aluminium body, quad camera setup, and S-pen. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 is expected to launch with a new design which may come with a vegan leather back and aluminium frame to make the smartphone sturdy. Despite being two years older, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistant, whereas, the OnePlus13 may come with an additional IP69 rating.

For display, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1750nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a 6.82-inch 2K+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oneplus 13: Performance and battery life

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with Adreno 740 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. Therefore, with the new-gen processor and upgraded RAM, the OnePlus 13 may offer faster and more reliable performance. Additionally, the new chipset also gives hopes for powerful AI features, which the Galaxy S23 Ultra may restrict.

In terms of battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is backed by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 45W charging. Whereas, the OnePlus 13 may feature a 6000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oneplus 13: Camera

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a quad camera setup that includes a 200 MP main camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 10MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Whereas, the Oneplus 13 is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Oneplus 13: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched at a starting price of ₹1,24,999 in India. However, on e-commerce websites it's available at a huge discounted price, therefore, buyers can get it for under Rs.80000. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be launched for around Rs.70000.

