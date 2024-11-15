Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets over 30000 off on Amazon: Price, offer and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has received a massive price cut on Amazon as the company gears up to launch the Galaxy S25 series in the coming months. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to build on the success of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which launched earlier this year. With the upcoming model, Samsung is said to offer significant upgrades in terms of performance, display, and camera capabilities, while retaining the key features that made its predecessor a fan favourite. Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has remained a top choice for Android enthusiasts, has already seen a price reduction ahead of the S25 Ultra's arrival. Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has remained a top choice for Android enthusiasts, has already seen a price reduction ahead of the S25 Ultra's arrival.(HT Tech )

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra get more than ₹ 30000 off

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available for just ₹98,400 on Amazon. The price drop does not include any additional bank offer or discount. For those who are unaware, the price of Galaxy S24 Ultra is mentioned at ₹1,34,999 on Amazon. This means you can get ₹36,699 off on Galaxy S24 Ultra. In addition to this, buyers can also get up to ₹25,700 off in exchange for their old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and is compatible with 7 major Android upgrades. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 200MP main camera, 10MP telephoto sensor and 50MP periscope telephoto sensor and another 12MP ultrawide sensor with OIS support. It gets a 12MP front camera for clicking selfies.

Samsun Galaxy S25 series: What we know

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to include three models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are also whispers of a Galaxy S25 Slim, though this variant is likely to debut in April 2025.

The series will reportedly be powered by either the Exynos 2500 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, depending on the region. While the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to feature incremental upgrades, the S25 Ultra is set to receive significant improvements. Notable upgrades could include enhanced camera capabilities and a boost in overall performance. Additionally, the S25 Ultra may feature a sleeker design, with refinements aimed at reducing its weight and bulk, making it more comfortable to handle.