Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge showcased at MWC 2025: Here’s what to expect

Samsung’s new ultra-slim phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge has been in talks ever since its first showcase at January’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, just after a month, the smartphone again makes an appearance at the MWC 2025 in Barcelona, flaunting its new sliver-coloured design and a slim profile. While we still have a few weeks left before the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have been making our way, creating curiosity over what the South Korean giant has planned for its slimmer Galaxy S25 series model. While we wait for the official launch announcement, here’s everything we expect to see with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in terms of design, specifications, and features. Know about the latest offers on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and get it at a reasonable price.(AP)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch: MWC showcase, expected features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge makes a bold appearance at day 1 of the MWC 2025 event, giving us a glimpse into the smartphone’s design. However, no one was allowed to touch or take a closer look at the device. The people present on the grounds at the MWC were only allowed to take pictures of the device from an instructed distance to maintain privacy before the official launch. Apart from the design, no features or specifications were showcased or announced. Now, with back-to-back showcases, it is expected that the Galaxy S25 Edge could launch in April 2025. However, the sale may not go live until May. Therefore, we still have about 3 months to get our hands on the new slimmer model.

As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600nits peak brightness. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, similar to its other siblings, paired with 12GB RAM. Based on the showcased design, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a ceramic build with just 5.84mm of thickness and 162 grams in weight.

While these features may look promising, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge competitors have already emerged, challenging the thickness of the device. Tecno has also showcased a concept-based smartphone, the Tecno Spark Slim, with just 5.75 mm of thickness. On the other hand, Apple is also reported to be launching an ultra-thin phone, which is expected to be named iPhone 17 Air.