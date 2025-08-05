Samsung Galaxy S25 FE full specs, price, and colour options leaked online ahead of official launch

Samsung is preparing to introduce a new addition to its Galaxy S25 series with the Galaxy S25 FE. According to recent reports, the phone is scheduled to launch in South Korea on September 19, 2025. Though Samsung has not officially confirmed release dates for India and other markets, the launch is expected to take place around the same period globally. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is tipped to launch on September 19, 2025, in Korea and India. (Representative image)(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Launch Timeline and Price (Tipped)

According to a FNN News report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will debut in South Korea first. The device is expected to be priced at KRW 1 million (approximately Rs. 63,200). If this pricing holds, the Indian market may see the Galaxy S25 FE available at a price above Rs. 60,000. This model will be the fifth and likely the final device in the Galaxy S25 series, and it is expected to be the most budget-friendly option among them.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Key Specifications (Expected)

Industry leaks and rumours suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE will feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen could be protected with Gorilla Glass Victus+. The device is rumoured to be powered by the Exynos 2400 processor and will likely run One UI 8 based on Android 16.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come in two variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and another with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is expected to come in three colour options: Light Blue, Dark Blue, Black, and White.

For photography, the device could include a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the device may carry a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to house a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. This would mark an upgrade over its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which includes a 4,700mAh battery with 25W charging support.