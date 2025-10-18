Samsung Galaxy S26 series January 2026 launch delayed: New launch timeline is…

Samsung debuts the new generation of S series models in the first month of each year, considering the trends from the past couple of years. However, the new emerging reports surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S26 series are said to face development challenges, causing a delay in launch. This news is quite unusual, and it came soon after reports about the Galaxy S26 Edge discontinuation were being circulated. Know when Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series globally, and how much delay we can expect. Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch is delayed for two months. (x)

Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch delayed

According to a Tech Maniacs report, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch has been delayed for a couple of months. Reportedly, the company is facing development issues for the base Galaxy S26 ( or Galaxy S26 Pro) model.

The report did highlight the exact reason for the challenges in development, but now the Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in March 2026, instead of January. This marks a two-month delay for the entire lineup. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra development is reported to be completed, and the wait is said to be for the base model of the series.

It was also highlighted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely get a display upgrade with a 10-bit screen, a slight upgrade over the 8-bit screen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which will likely be paired with 12GB of RAM. Whereas the standard models will likely power the Exynos 2600 chip.

In addition to the launch delay, new leaks surrounding the base model’s name are also being circulated. Earlier, the base model was expected to be named Galaxy S26 Pro. However, the latest leaks say otherwise. Now, the smartphone is expected to be known as Samsung Galaxy S26, and the pro model does not exist, as of now. However, we will have to wait until launch to confirm these claims.