Samsung Galaxy S26 series officially teased: What to expect

Samsung has officially hinted at its upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup during the company’s Q3 2025 earnings call, offering the first confirmation of what’s to come. Daniel Araujo, Vice President of Samsung’s Mobile Experience Division, said the next-generation flagship will “revolutionise the user experience with user-centric AI, a second-generation custom AP, and stronger performance, including new camera sensors.” Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G design and colour options leaked ahead of launch.(x)

The remarks mark Samsung’s first public acknowledgement of the Galaxy S26 series, widely expected to launch in early 2026. Araujo’s mention of a “custom AP” strongly suggests the inclusion of Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 processor, the company’s first 2nm chip built in-house, at least for select markets. Reports also indicate that other variants of the Galaxy S26 series will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, continuing Samsung’s dual-chip strategy for different regions.

Industry insiders believe the base Galaxy S26 model may ship with the Exynos 2600, while the S26+ and S26 Ultra will likely feature the Snapdragon chip. However, Araujo later clarified that chipset evaluations are still ongoing, saying Samsung “can’t yet confirm our next year’s flagship lineup,” leaving room for adjustments before launch.

Beyond performance upgrades, Samsung is expected to double down on AI-driven features across the Galaxy S26 range, integrating deeper on-device intelligence for photography, performance optimisation, and productivity tools. The company is also expected to introduce improved camera sensors, possibly with enhanced low-light imaging and computational photography.

Looking ahead, Samsung’s 2026 roadmap focuses on two priorities: AI leadership and innovative form factors. Araujo confirmed that Samsung plans to continue expanding its foldable portfolio and introduce more health-focused AI capabilities in Galaxy Watches.

Despite slight sales declines in North America and South Korea, Samsung reported improved overall performance this quarter, driven by steady demand for flagship phones, tablets, and wearables. The company anticipates potential price increases in components such as memory, hinting that smartphone prices might edge higher next year.

With the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung appears ready to merge advanced AI, powerful hardware, and camera innovation, setting the stage for what could be one of 2026’s most defining Android launches.