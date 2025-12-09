Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra key details leak before official launch

2025 is almost over, and most premium flagships have already launched. This sets the stage for the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch early next year. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be Samsung’s next big flagship and, ahead of the launch, it has reportedly been spotted on the FCC certification website, listed under various model numbers for both Indian and international markets. The certification also confirms several rumoured details about the phone, which suggests that it could pack powerful hardware. Here’s what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ahead of its launch Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G design and colour options leaked ahead of launch. (x)

Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is Qualcomm’s current flagship processor and is also expected to power rivals such as the OnePlus 15, the iQOO 15, the Realme GT 8 Pro, and others.

The phone has been spotted under multiple model numbers, including SM-S948B/DS, SM-S948B, SM-S948U, and SM-S94U1. Reports suggest that the B models will be meant for India and other international markets, while the U models could be limited to the United States.

Slightly reworked design

Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain a design language similar to previous models. However, new renders spotted by Android Authority reveal that Samsung could be abandoning its signature floating camera rings. Instead, all three models in the S26 line-up, the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra, could feature a pill-shaped camera island, with the lenses sitting inside it.

This design is reminiscent of the camera module seen on Samsung’s Fold series. This would be a minor design change, but it could mark a departure from the design language followed since the S22 line-up.

Other major changes could include an even more rounded design for the S26 Ultra compared to the S25 Ultra, bringing it closer in appearance to the regular S26 models. Apart from this, the phone is expected to continue sporting a quad-camera setup. However, it remains to be seen what camera upgrades Samsung will bring to the table.