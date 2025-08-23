Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G in 5 points: Is it worth spending 1,09,999?

Samsung’s new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, are quite popular this year for their slimmer design, upgraded features, and AI capabilities. This year, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 made an even bolder statement with a bigger and more functional FlexWindow, which takes the foldable experience to a whole new level. 5 key points on whether the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G is worth the hype.(HT)

I have been using the smartphone for over 2 weeks now, and nothing short of a delight. From a comfortable and lightweight design to a reliable performance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers a promising user experience. Therefore, if you are considering buying this foldable, then here are 5 things you should know before spending ₹1,09,999.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G review: Sleek, compact, and beyond the hype

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G in 5 points