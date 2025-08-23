Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G in 5 points: Is it worth spending ₹1,09,999?
Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G worth the hype? After two weeks of usage, here are 5 major things you should know about the foldable.
Samsung’s new generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, are quite popular this year for their slimmer design, upgraded features, and AI capabilities. This year, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 made an even bolder statement with a bigger and more functional FlexWindow, which takes the foldable experience to a whole new level.
I have been using the smartphone for over 2 weeks now, and nothing short of a delight. From a comfortable and lightweight design to a reliable performance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers a promising user experience. Therefore, if you are considering buying this foldable, then here are 5 things you should know before spending ₹1,09,999.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G in 5 points
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 5G was launched with the same form factor as last year, but it feels more premium with a 6.5mm thickness, edge-to-edge cover display, and slimmer bezel. The foldable features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and offers the same IP48 rating for dust and water protection as its predecessor.
- Coming to the display experience, the 41.-inch FlexWindow checks all the boxes with seamless interactions and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it limits using several apps on the cover screen, which can be challenging. The main foldable display is also taller with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, offering crisp and vibrant visuals. The display crease is not very noticeable, showcasing a significant refinement.
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera experience was underwhelming since it performs exactly the same as its predecessor. It also retains the same 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. While the image quality is detailed and vibrant, the lack of upgrades makes it average in terms of camera performance. However, you get new AI features such as Audio Eraser and the Generative Edit feature.
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is powered by the Exynos 2500 chip paired with 12GB of RAM. The foldable offered a reliable performance with day-to-day usage, gaming, multitasking, browsing, etc. However, with continuous use or graphic-intensive gaming, the smartphone gets hot very quickly around the cover screen, which could be concerning, but it does not affect the performance.
- The foldable is backed by a bigger 4300mAh battery that offers all-day battery life even with heavy usage. Therefore, despite having a compact build, it does not compromise on battery life. However, its 25W charging is painfully slow, which gets a little frustrating.