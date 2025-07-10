Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Specs, India price and more compared

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has entered the market in India, and it directly competes with the likes of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a foldable phone for which many have developed a natural affinity, especially considering its build, pure Android experience, fast Google updates, and unique design. Having said that, Samsung has also upped its game this year and launched its thinnest foldable yet, coming in at just 8.9 mm when folded. Galaxy Z Fold 7 (left), Pixel 9 Pro Fold (right).

Naturally, you might be confused as to which foldable to pick for yourself. Here, let us give you a head-to-head comparison of both phones to see which might be the better fit for you based on what they offer. Read on.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Display and design

Starting with the design, both phones offer different approaches. The Samsung Z Fold 7 is very angular and has sharp corners, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has slightly curved corners, and its screen also curves on the edges, especially the outside display.

The Pixel is also a lot thicker and heavier. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes in at 257 grams, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes in at 215 grams. When unfolded, the Pixel is 5.1 mm thick, while the Z Fold 7 is 4.2 mm thick. When folded, the Pixel is 10.5 mm thick, while the Z Fold 7 is 8.9 mm thick. Both phones also offer Gorilla Glass protection and provide water resistance. The Pixel 9 Pro has IPX8 water resistance, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has IP68 dust and water resistance.

Coming to the display, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has an 8-inch LTPO OLED inner display when unfolded, which achieves 2,700 nits of peak brightness. The cover display on the Pixel is a 6.3-inch unit, which features a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2,700 nits of peak brightness. The Z Fold 7, on the other hand, also has an 8-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which produces 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The cover display is a 6.5-inch unit that supports LTPO technology and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Performance

Coming to performance, there are major differences here. On paper, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is certainly ahead of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, especially in terms of raw power, because it comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is the current Qualcomm flagship. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, comes with the Tensor G4 chipset, which is the same chipset also found on other Pixel 9 series phones, including the Pixel 9 Pro. Both are capable processors, but Google’s Tensor G4 loses out on the power side of things when compared with the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Camera and more

Talking about the optics, the main shooter on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a 48-megapixel sensor. It is coupled with a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto lens and another 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, you have a 10 MP wide camera on the cover display and a 10 MP wide camera on the inner display.

Samsung, on the other hand, has made considerable upgrades to the camera this year. It now features a 200-megapixel main camera alongside a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, it also has a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and a 10-megapixel camera on the inner display. Samsung can record 8K video at 30fps, while the Pixel is limited to 4K at 60fps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Software and Battery

Now, coming to the software, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched with Android 14 (currently runs on Android 16) and is set to get seven major Android upgrades. Of course, being a Google phone, it packs in a lot of AI features and will be one of the first to receive major Android upgrades in the future, including the new Material Expressive design language that is soon expected with Android 16.

The Samsung Z Fold 7 runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 on top, and it too will get seven major Android upgrades. This means the Samsung Z Fold 7 will receive Android upgrades for a longer period compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as it launched with a newer version of Android.

Talking about biometrics, you have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on both phones, and both also support face unlock.

Finally, talking about the battery, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a slightly larger capacity battery, coming in at 4,650 mAh, compared to the 4,400 mAh of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Price in India

Both phones are pricey in India. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at ₹1,74,999 for the 256GB model and goes up to ₹2,10,999. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, is priced at ₹1,72,999 for the sole 256GB variant, but is now available for much less, around ₹1,62,000 after discounts (even on the Google Store).

