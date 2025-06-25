Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 are now available for pre-reservation- Details

Samsung has announced the official launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The launch event will take place on July 9, 2025, bringing new hardware and software innovations. As Samsung reveals the launch, it has also announced the pre-reservations of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, along with Galaxy Buds Core and Galaxy Watch 8. Therefore, people who are planning to get the foldables, buds, or the new watch can reserve their devices ahead of the launch and get them shipped before they hit the store. Therefore, know how you can pre-book these devices, and what perks Samsung will be providing. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are available for pre-reservations.(Samsung)

Samsung announces pre-reservation of upcoming devices

As the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are launching next month, the South Korean giant has opened the pre-reservation window for the upcoming models. Alongside foldables, buyers can also pre-book upcoming wearable devices ahead of the July 9 launch. The pre-reservation of Galaxy devices starts at just Rs.1999, and buyers can pre-book on the Samsung India website, Amazon, Flipkart, the Samsung Exclusive Stores, and partnered offline retail stores.

Now, how will pre-reservation benefit buyers? Samsung says that on pre-reservation, buyers can get benefits worth up to Rs.5999 on purchasing the next Galaxy devices. However, the company did not reveal the names or nature of the products, keeping them under wraps until the official launch. However, Samsung highlighted that the upcoming Galaxy device will offer “better performance, sharper cameras, and smarter ways to stay connected. And, Galaxy AI goes beyond what devices can do — it’s about how people interact with them.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7

Just ahead of the launch, the expected prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 were tipped. This year, Samsung may increase the prices in a few regions. Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be priced at EUR 2,309.03 in Europe, which is about Rs.230000 in India. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be priced at EUR 1,425.51, which is about Rs.143000 in India. However, to confirm the pricing in India, it would be better to wait until launch, as it will give buyers more clarity on whether it's worth the money or not.