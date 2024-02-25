 Samsung to unveil Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress this year - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Samsung to unveil Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress this year

Samsung to unveil Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress this year

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Samsung said Galaxy Ring would include sensors and integrate with the other devices like the Galaxy S24 smartphones that were introduced at the San Jose event.

Samsung is set to unveil its first wearable smart ring during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The South Korean mobile giant will publicly display the Galaxy Ring as part of its health lineup, Bloomberg reported.

Last month, the South Korean mobile giant had teased this device at its Unpacked event. The company did not share many details about Galaxy Ring, and said it would include sensors and integrate with the company's other devices like the Galaxy S24 smartphones that were introduced at the San Jose event.

Samsung Galaxy Ring
Samsung Galaxy Ring

In a statement on Sunday, the company said that Samsung Galaxy Ring offers more personalised and seamless experiences backed by advances in AI. As per the Bloomberg report, the visitors at the MWC will be able to witness new health features on the Galaxy Watch6 series paired with the Galaxy S24, prior to public availability later this year.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to be launched officially later this year. Health tracking is already a key selling point of smartphones and watches, with Samsung, Apple and Google using such features to attract and retain customers.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: AI features, estimated price in India; 10 points

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Creating sensors for continuous blood pressure tracking and glucose monitoring would be particularly valuable breakthroughs for such devices. Apple has been working for years on a glucose reader that wouldn’t require users to prick their skin for blood — a potential boon for millions of diabetics.

On Thursday, Samsung had said that more Galaxy devices will be equipped with the Galaxy AI features via a One UI 6.1 update. This update will be available across the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, S23 FE and Tab S9.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On