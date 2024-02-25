Samsung to unveil Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress this year

Samsung is set to unveil its first wearable smart ring during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The South Korean mobile giant will publicly display the Galaxy Ring as part of its health lineup, Bloomberg reported.



Last month, the South Korean mobile giant had teased this device at its Unpacked event. The company did not share many details about Galaxy Ring, and said it would include sensors and integrate with the company's other devices like the Galaxy S24 smartphones that were introduced at the San Jose event. Samsung Galaxy Ring

In a statement on Sunday, the company said that Samsung Galaxy Ring offers more personalised and seamless experiences backed by advances in AI. As per the Bloomberg report, the visitors at the MWC will be able to witness new health features on the Galaxy Watch6 series paired with the Galaxy S24, prior to public availability later this year.



The Galaxy Ring is expected to be launched officially later this year. Health tracking is already a key selling point of smartphones and watches, with Samsung, Apple and Google using such features to attract and retain customers.



Creating sensors for continuous blood pressure tracking and glucose monitoring would be particularly valuable breakthroughs for such devices. Apple has been working for years on a glucose reader that wouldn’t require users to prick their skin for blood — a potential boon for millions of diabetics.



On Thursday, Samsung had said that more Galaxy devices will be equipped with the Galaxy AI features via a One UI 6.1 update. This update will be available across the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, S23 FE and Tab S9.