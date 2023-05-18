Lost your mobile? Here's how to use ‘Sanchar Saathi’ portal to track or block

The Department of Telecom on Tuesday unveiled “Sanchar Saathi” portal, a platform designed to assist individuals in blocking and tracking their lost or stolen mobile phones throughout India. Powered by the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), the Sanchar Saathi facilitates identity verification.

The Sanchar Saathi facilities have been developed by Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT).

Powered by the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), the portal facilitates identity verification, a mandatory step for the process. Upon verification, the portal establishes communication with law enforcement agencies and telecom service providers to promptly block the reported lost mobile phone.

How will government track?

In an attempt to evade tracking and blocking of stolen mobile phones, miscreants often alter the IMEI number of the devices. However, telecom operators and the CEIR system have developed the capability to access the IMEI number and linked mobile number of devices.

This information is employed in certain states for tracking lost or stolen mobile phones through the CEIR system. By utilizing various databases, the CEIR system can effectively block any cloned mobile phones detected on the network.

The Indian government has mandated the disclosure of IMEI numbers, which are unique 15-digit numeric identifiers assigned to mobile devices, prior to their sale within the country. Mobile networks throughout India will have access to a comprehensive list of approved IMEI numbers, enabling them to prevent the entry of unauthorized mobile phones onto their networks.

Steps to track or block lost phone using Sanchar Saathi portal

-Access the website at https://sarcharsaathi.gov.in.

-Proceed by selecting the 'Register here' option.

-Locate the option to track stolen or lost devices and click on it.

-Fill in your name, mobile number, IMEI number, and device information.

-Additionally, upload the purchase invoice of the phone as instructed.

-Provide details such as city, district, state, and the date of when you lost your device.

- The provided details will require verification through a mobile number OTP.

-Proceed by selecting the 'Create Account' button to complete your registration.

-Once registered, log in to your account using your ID and password.

-To locate your lost or stolen phone, select the 'IMEI Search' button and enter the requested information. If the phone is switched on, the portal will display its location.

-To block your phone, select the 'Block Stolen/Lost Phone' option, enter your phone number, and click on 'Block'.

