Sandisk launches iPhone-friendly MagSafe SSD in India, ideal for creators

If you bought a flashy new iPhone 17 Pro and want to shoot professional-grade video, you will need an SSD to record and transfer the footage. This is where Sandisk's latest Creator series SSDs come in. The brand has introduced new professional-grade solutions designed for content creators, including a MagSafe-compatible SSD for iPhone, microSD cards, SD UHS-II cards, USB-C flash drives, and more. Sandisk latest SSD attaches magnetically to MagSafe compatible iPhone models.(Sandisk)

Here's all you need to know about Sandisk's latest Creator products. Read on.

Sandisk Creator phone SSD

This new SSD is MagSafe compatible, which means it can simply stick to the back of your MagSafe-compatible iPhone. The brand says that this SSD supports recording in Apple ProRes at up to 4K 60fps. You can also use this SSD for quick editing and then save content directly on the drive. It is available in two capacities, 1TB and 2TB. It is made out of a silicon shell which offers drop protection up to 3m, IP65 dust and water resistance. The price for this starts at ₹10,999, and it will be available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Sandisk Creator microSD card, Sandisk Creator SD UHS-II card

There are also new SD cards by Sandisk. The microSD UHS-I card with adapter allows you to capture 4K as well as 5.3K videos. It is offered with up to 1TB of storage and read speeds of 190MB per second. These cards are temperature-proof, shock-proof, and waterproof, and can work with phones, drones, and action cameras. The price for this starts at ₹1,809.

As for the Sandisk Creator SD UHS-II card, it offers capacities up to 1TB, transfer speeds up to 80MB per second, and is ideal for 6K video recording and RAW file workflows. It also comes with Rescue Pro Deluxe data recovery software. The pricing for this starts at ₹4,999.

Sandisk USB-C Drives

There is also a new USB-C flash drive by Sandisk which supports 400MB per second transfer speeds and comes with up to 1TB capacity. It starts at ₹2,029.

Finally, we also get the new Sandisk Creator phone drive that works across various platforms, offers 256GB of storage, and comes with three months of Adobe Lightroom included. The pricing for this starts at ₹4,899.

