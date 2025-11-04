Satya Nadella’s advice to ChatGPT founder goes viral: ‘Wish I could redo…’

Microsoft CEO opens up about fatherhood, says he’d “redo it” if he could, while teasing OpenAI’s Sam Altman about his new baby. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has shared a rare, personal piece of advice for OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and it’s melting hearts across tech circles. During a Halloween special podcast with investor Brad Gerstner, Nadella spoke about the advice he offered Altman, the man behind ChatGPT, as he embraces new fatherhood. His tip? Simply to “just enjoy it.” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shares heartfelt advice with OpenAI's Sam Altman about fatherhood.(AP)

Nadella, who became a father at a young age, said he would gladly “redo it” if he could, calling it one of life’s most precious experiences. “I said, just enjoy it. I mean, it's so awesome. We had our children so young, and I wish I could redo it. It’s just the most precious time, and as they grow, it’s just so wonderful,” he said.

‘There’s always a smile on Sam’s face when he talks about his baby’

The Microsoft boss also revealed how Altman’s joy is evident whenever he brings up his child, joking that his happiness is matched only when he’s talking about “compute.”

“There’s always a smile on Sam's face whenever he talks about his baby; it’s just that his baby is so different, that, and when he’s talking about compute,” Nadella said with a laugh.

In February, Altman became a father through surrogacy. He announced on X (formerly Twitter) that his son was born prematurely and would spend some time in the NICU, but was otherwise doing well.

Sam Altman on becoming a dad later in life

Responding to Nadella’s comments, Altman said he’s grateful to experience fatherhood at an older age, even if it comes with less energy than before. “I do wish I had the energy I had when I was younger,” he admitted.

Despite the challenges, the ChatGPT creator described parenthood as deeply rewarding, calling it a “transformative” chapter, one that rivals the thrill of building artificial intelligence itself.