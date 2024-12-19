Scouting for new year gift ideas? Find everything you need in our ultimate shopping guide to up your gifting game!

Start the New Year with thoughtful gift options that blend style and practicality. Smartwatches, with features like fitness tracking and seamless connectivity, are perfect for tech enthusiasts. Grooming tools such as hair dryers add a touch of elegance to daily routines, making them ideal for personal care lovers. Earbuds and TWS devices offer high-quality sound for music enthusiasts, while fitness bands encourage healthier lifestyles with activity tracking and motivational features. These versatile options cater to diverse interests, ensuring there's something special for everyone. Whether looking for functional gadgets or stylish accessories, these picks combine convenience and sophistication. Celebrate the season by choosing gifts that are both meaningful and modern, perfect for friends, family, or even yourself! Top New Year gift ideas for him and her; thoughtful picks to start the year right!

Smartwatches for him and her

The boAt Wave Sigma 3 offers a sleek design with a vibrant 2.01" HD display, making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users. Featuring turn-by-turn navigation and 700+ active modes, it supports diverse fitness goals while keeping you on track. Emergency SOS ensures added safety, and the QR Code Hub simplifies access to features. With Bluetooth calling and live sports updates, it’s also a great gifting choice for both men and women.

Specifications of boAt Wave Sigma 3



Operating System: Android

Battery Capacity: 230 mAh

Wireless Communication Standard: Bluetooth

Special features: Turn-by-turn navigation, music player control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display with easy use Battery life could be better Multiple active modes included Some reports of functionality issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire its display quality and features but note occasional functionality problems. Opinions vary on battery life and connectivity, though many appreciate the stylish design.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its advanced navigation, diverse fitness modes, and safety features, offering both practicality and a stylish design for daily use or gifting.

The Noise Twist Go Smartwatch combines style and functionality with its sleek metal dial and 1.39" vibrant display, perfect for daily wear. Featuring Bluetooth calling and health tracking tools like SpO2 and sleep monitoring, it supports wellness and connectivity. Its unisex design and multiple strap options make it suitable for all occasions and a thoughtful gift choice. With IP68 water resistance and up to 7 days of battery life, it’s built for convenience and durability.

Specifications of Noise Twist Go Smartwatch



Operating System: Android

Battery Capacity: 210 mAh

Wireless Communication Standard: Bluetooth

Special features: Heart rate monitor, voice assistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design with a glossy finish Limited compatibility with non-Android devices Comprehensive health tracking May not suit heavy-duty sports tracking

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its stylish look, display clarity, and fitness features but note occasional concerns with app syncing. It’s highly rated for its durability and user-friendly interface.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its elegant design, health tracking features, and versatile usability, offering a balance of practicality and style for personal use or gifting.

TWS earbuds for him and her

3. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r offers an immersive listening experience with 12.4mm drivers for rich bass and crisp sound. Featuring up to 38 hours of playback and IP55 water resistance, these earbuds are ideal for workouts or long commutes. The Sound Master Equalizers let you personalize audio with three distinct profiles. Perfect for gamers, the buds include a gaming mode for enhanced performance, making them a versatile gift or personal accessory.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds 2r



Form Factor: True Wireless

Battery Average Life: 38 hours

Special features: IP55 water resistance, 4-mic design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Comfort may vary by user Customizable sound profiles Connectivity issues reported by some

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sound quality, noise cancellation, and value for money, though opinions differ on comfort, fit, and occasional connectivity concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its powerful sound quality, long battery life, and water resistance, perfect for music lovers, gamers, or gifting.

4. Mivi DuoPods i2 True Wireless Earbuds

The Mivi DuoPods i2 deliver an exceptional audio experience with 13mm bass drivers, ensuring rich bass and crisp sound. Designed for long-lasting use, they offer over 45 hours of playtime and fast charging through Type-C, making them ideal for busy schedules. With AI-powered call clarity and IPX 4.0 sweat resistance, they are perfect for workouts or calls on the go. Their sleek, dual-tone design also makes them a stylish and practical gift.

Specifications of Mivi DuoPods i2



Form Factor: In Ear

Noise Control: Passive Noise Cancellation

Special features: Fast charging, sweat resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Limited noise cancellation Sleek and durable design May not suit extended wear

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the strong bass, call clarity, and sleek design but note minor concerns about noise isolation and comfort during extended use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its superior sound quality, impressive battery life, and durable build, making it great for workouts, calls, or gifting.

Also read: Urban TWS Wireless Smart Earbuds review: Is it a smart buy for those who crave quality on a budget?

Hair dryers for him and her

5. Havells 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer

The Havells 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer offers powerful and efficient styling with three heat settings: hot, warm, and cool. Its foldable handle ensures easy storage, while the honeycomb inlet prevents hair tangling for smoother drying. Designed for comfort, it includes a cool shot button for a polished finish and double protection against overheating. Perfect for anyone seeking a reliable, space-saving blow dryer with effortless styling.

Specifications of Havells 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer



Power Source: Corded Electric

Wattage: 1200 W

Special features: Foldable handle, cool shot button

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and easy to store The cool shot button may be difficult to use Multiple heat settings May not be suitable for heavy styling

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its drying power, compact design, and ease of use. However, some have issues with the cool shot button and its functionality, while others find it an excellent value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its efficient drying, easy storage, and practical design, making it ideal for everyday styling and a great gifting option.

The Dreame Glory Hair Dryer offers fast drying with a powerful motor spinning at 110,000 RPM, delivering an impressive airflow of 70 m/s. It features 4 temperature settings and 2 airflow speeds for customizable styling, ensuring the ideal temperature for your hair. The lightweight design makes it perfect for travel, while its negative ion technology keeps hair moisturized and enriched. Its quiet operation ensures a pleasant drying experience.

Specifications of Dreame Glory Hair Dryer



Power Source: Corded Electric

Wattage: 11 W

Special features: Lightweight, negative ionic technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast and efficient drying Lacks additional styling attachments Compact and travel-friendly May not suit thicker hair for heavy styling

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its fast drying, compact design, and quiet operation, making it a great choice for travel. However, some wish it came with more styling attachments for versatility.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its fast drying, lightweight build, and quiet operation, ideal for travellers seeking an efficient and portable hair dryer.

Also read: Arm candy that brings both style and sophistication: Citizen Promaster Fugu-inspired limited edition watch.

Fitness trackers for him and her

The boAt SmartRing Active combines a sleek stainless-steel design with advanced health monitoring features. It tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and stress, offering real-time insights into your health. With 20+ sports modes, fitness challenges, and seamless camera control, it enhances your fitness journey and daily tasks. The 5 ATM water-resistant rating ensures durability for various activities. The charging case keeps the SmartRing powered up, and boAt Coins integration adds extra rewards.

Specifications of boAt SmartRing Active



Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special Features: Health monitoring, sports modes

Water Resistance: 5 ATM

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish, lightweight design Connectivity issues reported by some users Comprehensive health tracking Sleep tracking accuracy may vary

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its sleek design, comfortable wear, and useful health monitoring features. However, some experience connectivity issues and opinions on sleep tracking vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its combination of style, comprehensive health tracking, and water resistance, making it an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts and daily wear.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a sleek health and fitness tracker designed to monitor your wellness. It tracks vital metrics like stress, and blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and provides a daily readiness score with a 6-month Premium membership included. With a long-lasting 10-day battery, it helps you stay connected through calls, text, and app notifications. The device is lightweight, comfortable, and features an always-on display for constant monitoring.

Specifications of Fitbit Inspire 3



Connectivity Technology: WiFi

Special Features: Stress management, SpO2 monitoring

Battery Life: 10 days

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life up to 10 days Accuracy and functionality concerns Comfortable, lightweight design Sleep tracking results may vary

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like its long battery life, comfortable fit, and value for money. Some concerns arise regarding the accuracy of metrics and the functionality of the device.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its all-day health monitoring, long battery life, and additional benefits from the Premium membership. It’s great for fitness enthusiasts who want reliable tracking with a user-friendly design.

What are the best gift ideas for fitness or health-tracking enthusiasts?



Consider smartwatches or fitness trackers like the Fitbit Inspire 3 or boAt SmartRing Active to track health metrics, fitness challenges, and progress for a wellness-focused gift.

What are the top gifts for tech enthusiasts?



Gift tech lovers the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r for great sound quality or the boAt Wave Sigma for smart features like Bluetooth calling, sports modes, and turn-by-turn navigation.

What are some budget-friendly yet practical New Year gifts?



Affordable yet practical gifts like the Havells Foldable Hair Dryer or Noise Twist Go Smartwatch offer great value, combining style and functionality for everyday use.

New Year Gifting Ideas: FAQs What are the best New Year gifts for travellers? Dreame Glory Hair Dryer and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r are perfect for travellers, offering compact designs and convenience for quick styling and entertainment on the go.

What are some unique New Year gifts for tech-savvy women? The Noise Twist Go Smartwatch and boAt SmartRing Active offer stylish designs and useful health-tracking features, ideal for tech-savvy women who want both functionality and fashion.

What are the best gifts for someone who enjoys home styling? The Havells Foldable Hair Dryer offers practical styling for hair, while the Dreame Glory Hair Dryer provides efficient drying with multiple heat settings, making them great gifts for home styling.

Can you suggest gifts for someone who enjoys fitness and outdoor activities? The boAt Wave Sigma smartwatch with sports modes or the boAt SmartRing Active for fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are perfect gifts for someone into fitness and outdoor activities.

