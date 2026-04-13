Short on time? These oven deals help you cook smarter and faster this summer

Dinner plans often change at the last minute. Leftovers need reheating, snacks need quick prep, and sometimes there is just enough time to put together something simple before the day ends. This is where a reliable oven or microwave starts to matter. It is not just about cooking faster, but about making sure your kitchen keeps up with your routine without adding extra effort. Upgrade your kitchen this summer with ovens that simplify cooking, save time, and handle everyday meals easily. (Pexels) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less If you have ever waited too long for food to heat evenly or struggled with limited cooking options, upgrading your oven can make a real difference. Today’s microwave ovens and OTGs are built to handle everyday tasks like reheating, defrosting, baking, and grilling in one place. Whether you cook daily or only when needed, the right appliance can help you manage meals without overthinking the process. With summer sales now live, this is a practical time to explore options that match your space, usage, and budget. From compact units for quick meals to larger ovens for baking and roasting, here are some options worth considering.

This 23-litre convection microwave from Panasonic offers several cooking functions in one unit. It supports reheating, baking, grilling, and defrosting through multiple modes, including micro, grill, and convection. The 360-degree heat wrap system is designed to distribute heat across the cavity, helping food cook more evenly. It also includes auto-cook menus and supports low-oil recipes, which can be useful for users looking to manage daily meals without extra steps. The stainless-steel cavity and grill support make it suitable for regular use. This model fits households of three to four members who want one appliance for varied cooking needs.

2. Haier 19 L Microwave Oven Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The 19-litre microwave from Haier is built for users who need basic functions like reheating and defrosting. It uses inverter technology to maintain steady heating levels during use. With five power settings and a 700W output, it covers everyday kitchen requirements. The compact design makes it suitable for smaller kitchens, while the control knobs keep operation simple. It works well for individuals or couples who do not require baking or grilling functions and prefer a straightforward microwave for daily use.

This 20-litre solo microwave from Voltas Beko focuses on essential cooking tasks. It supports reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking with six power levels and a 30-minute timer. The 700W output is suited for regular home use, and the mechanical knobs make it easy to operate without a learning curve. Its size works well for compact kitchens, and the design keeps usage simple for those who want a no-fuss appliance. It is a practical option for small families or users who prefer manual controls over preset-heavy models.

Samsung’s 23-litre solo microwave is built for everyday cooking needs. It includes auto-cook programs that help prepare common dishes without manual adjustments. The appliance also offers a child lock feature, memory support, and a deodorisation function to manage odours after cooking. The ceramic enamel cavity supports easier cleaning, while features like quick defrost and eco mode help manage daily usage. This model suits small families looking for a microwave that handles routine tasks with added safety and maintenance support.

This 25-litre OTG from Pigeon supports baking, grilling, toasting, and roasting. It comes with a rotisserie function, which allows users to cook whole cuts like chicken. The appliance operates at 1400W and includes a timer and temperature control for better control over cooking. The removable crumb tray helps with cleaning after use. Its capacity is suitable for small families who want to try baking or grilling at home. The control knobs keep operation direct and easy to understand.

The AGARO 48-litre OTG is designed for users who cook in larger quantities or bake more often. It operates at 2000W and offers three heating modes along with rotisserie support. The temperature range goes from 100°C to 250°C, allowing flexibility across recipes. It also includes a timer that runs up to 120 minutes and an internal light to monitor food while cooking. The larger cavity allows batch cooking, making it suitable for bigger families or frequent use. This model works well for those who need space and multiple cooking options in one unit.

The 10-litre OTG from Bajaj is built for compact kitchens and limited cooking needs. It supports baking, grilling, and toasting, with temperature control up to 250°C and a timer that runs up to 60 minutes. The small size makes it easy to place on countertops with limited space. It also includes a glass door and a cool-touch handle for safer handling. This option is suitable for singles or couples who want a basic OTG for small portions and quick recipes. 5 Factors to Consider Before Buying an Oven 1. Type of oven Choose based on usage. A solo microwave works for reheating and defrosting. A convection microwave adds baking and grilling. An OTG suits baking, toasting, and roasting. 2. Capacity Pick a size based on household needs. Around 10–20L works for one or two people. 20–30L suits small families. Larger OTGs (40L+) help with batch cooking. 3. Cooking functions Check what you will actually use—reheat, bake, grill, or roast. Avoid paying for modes you may not need. 4. Controls and ease of use Mechanical knobs are simple and quick. Touch panels offer presets and automation. Choose what feels easier for daily use. 5. Power and space Higher wattage can reduce cooking time but may increase power use. Also, measure your kitchen space before buying to ensure the oven fits well.

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