Skip iPhone 16 series, iPhone 17 Pro Max to offer better RAM and cooling system

iPhone 16 series is all set to debut on September 9 at the Apple Event 2024. If you are someone who is planning to get their hands on the iPhone 16 Pro Max model, then you may want to wait for next year’s iPhone 17 Pro Max. Several reports about the iPhone 17 series have been circulating online that claim that the models are expected to bring greater upgrades than the upcoming iPhone 16 series. In a new leak, the details about the iPhone 17 Pro Max and cooling systems were tipped online, showcasing a major boost in comparison to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Know what upgrades are expected with 2024 iPhone 17 Pro Max. (Unsplash)

iPhone 17 Pro Max RAM and cooling system upgrades

According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature 12GB RAM instead of 8GB RAM which may be offered in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max. The RAM boost can come as a greater advantage for next year’s iPhone 17 series as it may offer improved performance speed and the ability to support artificial intelligence (AI) features on-device instead of depending on cloud processing. Furthermore, the RAM upgrade may not only be limited to iPhone 17 Pro models, but it may also come to standard iPhone 17 models as well, making it a bigger reason to skip the iPhone 16 series this year.

Apart from the RAM upgrade, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is also slated to get a new cooling system for heat management. Kuo suggested that Apple may integrate a new vapour chamber cooling system that may work alongside graphite sheet cooling technology. Well, for Android users, the vapour chamber cooling technology is not very new as we have seen it in Samsung flagship devices and it has worked well for the company. These new upgrades coming to the 2025 iPhone 17 look quite promising in comparison to upgrades leaked for the iPhone 16 series.

Since, the first iPhone 17 leak, Kuo has showcased much enthusiasm for the 2025 series. It is also reported that Apple may discontinue its “Plus” models and introduce a new iPhone 17 Slim. The slimmer version of the iPhone is expected to have a completely new design and a single rear camera that will allow the company to reduce the smartphone’s weight and thickness. However, to confirm all these claims, we may have to wait a little longer as the iPhone 17 series is still a whole year away.