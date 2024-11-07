Smartphones launching in November 2024: Oppo, Realme and others

November 2024 is already underway, and we are officially stepping into the final few weeks of the year. However, this doesn’t mean that smartphone launches have slowed down. In fact, numerous launches are lined up for this month, including models featuring Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This new chipset is Qualcomm’s flagship processor, and all eyes are on it due to its class-leading performance. Reported benchmarks suggest it even outperforms Apple’s A18 Pro chipset found in the iPhone 16 Pro. Let’s take a look at the new smartphones set to launch this month. Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to be the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone in India.(Realme)

Realme GT7 Pro

Realme’s GT7 Pro will be the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone to launch in India, with an expected release date of November 26th. As anticipated, it will be a powerhouse for gaming, with the brand claiming it will score a massive 30 lakh points on the AnTuTu benchmark.

Realme has already revealed the design of the device, which will come in two finishes: Galaxy Grey and Mars Design, a vibrant shade of orange. As for the specifications, it is expected to feature up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device could also get a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a whopping peak brightness of 6,000 nits.

For the cameras, the Realme GT7 Pro is likely to feature a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera.

Oppo Find X8

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X8 will be launching in India, although the exact date is still to be revealed. This flagship device, already available in China, features the world’s first dual periscope camera system with the 50MP Sony LYT600 sensor for 3x optical zoom and a 50MP Sony IMX858 sensor for the 6x periscope camera. The primary camera is likely to feature a 50MP Sony LYT808 sensor. The Oppo Find X8 is expected to bring AI-powered zoom capabilities, enhancing clarity and sharpness even at extreme zoom levels.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Series

The global launch of the Asus ROG Phone 9 series is confirmed for November 19th, and it will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. As with previous models, the ROG Phone 9 will offer top-tier performance for gaming, including enhanced thermals with vapor cooling chambers, large RAM capacities, and multiple fast charging options.

Leaks suggest the device will have a display with an astonishing 185Hz refresh rate, the first of its kind on a smartphone. It could also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness, and a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT700 sensor, a 50MP macro camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the device is expected to pack a 32MP front camera. Additionally, the device will likely come with a large 5,800mAh battery, perfect for mobile gamers, particularly in India, where titles like BGMI, and Genshin Impact are popular.

iQOO 13 (Start of December)

The iQOO 13 has already debuted in China, and it’s expected to launch in India with possible dates ranging from December 3 to December 13. It is also going to sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset akin to the Realme GT7 Pro.