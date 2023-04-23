Snapchat’s My AI Chatbot has fans divided over its playfulness and intrusiveness

Snapchat has introduced a new feature called My AI chatbot, powered by ChatGPT (Openai GPT), which can perform a variety of tasks including answering trivia questions, providing gift suggestions, cracking jokes, suggesting nearby restaurants, and more. Users can personalize the AI chatbot by giving it a unique name and choosing a custom wallpaper. Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat showcases My AI to fans (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Twitter has been inundated with posts from fans of the playful social media platform, all featuring the latest craze: SnapchatAI. While some are focused on creating punchline-worthy moments, others are dedicating their time to testing the limits of AI technology.

A Twitter user going by the handle avadunn2006 has shared a post in which she tests the intelligence of My AI by asking it about her favorite musical artist. The way the AI answered and handled the conversation is as impressive.

A different Twitter user, known as memegodmel, attempted to create a comedic scenario with SnapchatAI, but unfortunately, the AI was unable to live up to his expectation.

However, many users are unhappy with the situation Snapchat has released My AI to all users, but it seems to want as many users as possible to access the chatbot before providing any options to delete it. Several fans have taken to Twitter and tagged Snapchat’s official account, demanding the removal of the My AI from their chat feed or they uninstall the app altogether. This shows that the lack of a straightforward option to delete the chatbot is frustrating users, and some are considering drastic measures to avoid using it. Snapchat+ subscribers are the only ones who can delete My AI from their chat feed at the moment.

If you are a Snapchat+ user you can unpin the My AI in two ways.

Primary method:

Open Snapchat application

2. Access the Chat screen by swiping left from your chat feed

3. Hold down “My AI”

4. Select- Chat Settings

5. Tap- Clear from Chat Feed

Alternative method:

Open Snapchat application

2. Click your Bitmoji icon on the top left corner

3. Click on the settings icon in the top right corner

4. Navigate to “Privacy Controls” by scrolling down

5. Select “Clear Data”

6. Click- Clear Conversations

7. Select the “X” mark next to “My AI” to remove it

Snapchat’s My AI chatbot is a useful addition for users looking for quick information without having to do a vast web research. However, it is not something that everyone will find useful, and removing it from the chat feed is a good option to unclutter your screen. Users who are unhappy with their AI interactions should note that the more they interact with the chatbot, the more relevant its answers will become.