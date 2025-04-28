Menu Explore
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2: Which phones to get the upcoming most powerful Qualcomm mobile processor?

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Apr 28, 2025 04:31 PM IST

Qualcomm is gearing up to unveil its Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor with improved performance and efficiency. Here's what we know about the upcoming launch.

Qualcomm is preparing to unveil its next-generation flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, later this year. The chip is set to succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which launched in October 2023. Sources suggest that Qualcomm plans to introduce the new processor just ahead of Apple's expected iPhone 17 release to give it direct competition in the smartphone market.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is set to launch soon, with improved specs and new features.
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is set to launch soon, with improved specs and new features.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2: Launch Timeline and Expected Devices

According to industry insider, Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could be officially announced at the end of September 2024, with the first smartphones featuring the new chip hitting the market in October. This timing places the launch in direct competition with the iPhone 17, which typically debuts in September.

Xiaomi is expected to be one of the first brands to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, with the upcoming Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro models likely to include the new chip. Xiaomi has a history of integrating Qualcomm's latest processors into its flagship devices early in the release cycle.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to offer several key improvements over its predecessor. The chip’s CPU is rumoured to reach a base clock speed of 4.4GHz, up from 4.32GHz in the previous version. Additionally, Qualcomm has developed a second-generation CPU architecture, which could provide enhanced performance and efficiency. Another significant upgrade is the GPU cache, which is expected to increase from 12MB to 16MB, potentially improving gaming and video rendering capabilities by up to 30 percent.

The chip will be manufactured using TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process, which promises better energy efficiency. While clock speeds will remain similar to the previous model, the new fabrication process could provide a 4 percent performance increase and a 9 percent reduction in power consumption. These changes may lead to better multitasking capabilities and extended battery life in real-world usage.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will also incorporate the SME instruction set within the Arm64 architecture. This enhancement is designed to improve multimedia and graphics performance, which will make the chip more suitable for high-end gaming and content creation.

Along with Xiaomi, other major Android brands, including OnePlus, vivo, iQOO, Realme, Redmi, and Oppo, are expected to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in their upcoming premium devices. Consumers can anticipate the chip in flagship smartphones between late 2025 and early 2026.

