Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launched, set to power upcoming Android flagships: What’s new?

There’s a new flagship chipset for Android mobiles in town, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It succeeds the Snapdragon 8 Elite, currently powering devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13, and more. Confusing name, isn’t it? Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. But this is indeed the latest generation, built for the next wave of Android flagships set to arrive later this year and in 2026. It brings a third-generation Oryon CPU with improved performance, along with a new NPU that puts major focus on AI. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the latest flagship chipset by Qualcomm.(Qualcomm)

Here’s what the new flagship chipset has to offer.

Qualcomm is calling the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 the fastest mobile chipset in the world

To back this claim, the company states that the processor includes the 3rd generation Qualcomm Oryon CPU, which brings a 20% boost in performance. There’s a new Adreno GPU, which boosts gaming graphics by 23%, and a new Hexagon NPU, which delivers 37% faster performance. The maximum clock speed of the chipset is 4.6GHz. The company claims there’s a 20% single-core improvement, a 17% multi-core improvement, and, for camera-centric improvements, a 20-bit ISP along with four times larger dynamic range.

Other additions include the world’s first hardware APV codec, Dragon Fusion Video, Snapdragon AudioSense, reflection removal, and Night Vision 3.0. There’s also a strong focus on on-device agentic AI operations, with support for up to 220 tokens per second and a 32,000 context window with 2-bit support.

These mobile brands are soon going to offer the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

Qualcomm says the 8 Elite series will be available in flagship mobiles from the likes of OnePlus, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Redmi, Redmagic, ROG, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE, Honor, iQOO, Nubia, and more. In India, the iQOO15 is expected to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 soon, according to reports. Plus, Xiaomi, too confirmed to HT that the upcoming Xiaomi 15 series is going to sport it as well.

