‘Something better’ to succeed block feature on X (earlier Twitter), reveals CEO Linda Yaccarino

The feature to block accounts on X, the social network previously known as Twitter, will be succeeded by ‘something better,’ according to CEO Linda Yaccarino, who said that user safety was the company's ‘number one priority.’ Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X (formerly Twitter). File Photo/AFP

“Our users' safety on X is our number one priority. And we're building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming,” she posted on the platform, responding to an appeal from writer-activist Monica Lewinsky to reconsider the decision to do away with the block.

X owner Elon Musk's announcement that block was being removed as a feature led to concerns regarding user safety on the social media service. The tool, however, will continue to be available in DMs (direct messages) between users, the billionaire added.

