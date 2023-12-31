close_game
Soon, post another user's profile to Instagram Stories. Details here

Soon, post another user's profile to Instagram Stories. Details here

HT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 31, 2023 02:24 PM IST

As is with Stories, the profiles shared with this option are expected to disappear in 24 hours.

Instagram is likely to introduce a feature that will allow people to post other users' profile as a Story.

FILE - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone, Oct. 14, 2022, (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Tipster Alessandro Paluzzi took to X (formerly Twitter) to show that the Meta-owned platform is developing such a feature.

According to Paluzzi, profile of another person shared as a Story, will display that individual's first three posts, and details such as profile name and bio.

All you need to know about this feature:

(1.) A feature that works similarly to the existing ‘Add to Story’ option, the former will allow a user to view the shared profile by simply tapping a button. For this, there will a ‘View Profile’ button.

(2.) In yet another similarity with Stories, the profiles shared with this option are expected to disappear in 24 hours.

(3.) With this ability, users will be able to give a ‘shout-out’ to their favourite creators, doing so by sharing the latter's profile as a Story.

(4.) This will be particularly helpful to small-time content creator in that it will help them increase their reach and get more views on the platform.

(5.) It must be noted, however, that there is no clarity on whether such an option is in the works. Even if it is, it could take some time to roll out.

