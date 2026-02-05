Spotify rolls out global lyric translations and offline Lyrics for these users…

Spotify has begun rolling out three new updates to its Lyrics feature, marking one of the biggest changes to the tool since its launch five years ago. The updates aim to improve how users read and access lyrics while listening to music on the platform. Spotify has introduced three new updates to its Lyrics feature, with improved translation, offline access, and visibility. (Spotify)

Spotify Lyric Translations Expand Worldwide The first update expands lyric translation support worldwide. After testing the feature in more than 25 markets, Spotify has now made lyric translations available globally. This allows listeners to read song lyrics in their preferred language, even when the original track is not in that language. The update helps users better understand songs from artists who perform in languages they may not speak. Until now, many listeners depended on third-party apps for translations.

Spotify began testing lyric translations shortly after Apple Music introduced a similar feature in September 2025. The company initially limited access to select regions during early trials, including a test linked to the release of Rosalía’s album Lux. With this rollout, Spotify has removed those limits.

Offline Lyrics for Premium Users The second update focuses on offline access. Spotify now lets Premium subscribers view song lyrics even when they listen without an internet connection. This means users can follow lyrics while travelling, commuting, or flying, as long as the track is available offline. Previously, lyrics required an active data connection, which limited their use in many situations.

Lyrics Move to the Playback Screen The third update changes where lyrics appear in the app. Spotify has moved Lyrics from a separate tab below the playback bar to a more visible position on the playback screen. When users open the Now Playing view, they will see the Lyrics option directly on the screen. The lyrics will continue to scroll in sync with the song during playback.

With these updates, Spotify aims to make Lyrics more useful and easier to access. While users have long requested improvements to the feature, the new rollout shows the company’s effort to close gaps and bring its lyrics experience closer to current listener expectations.