Still carrying keys with you? Consider installing these smart door lock to unlock using your fingerprint
Smart door locks bring keyless convenience, better security and remote access, making them a practical upgrade for modern homes and everyday safety.
Our Picks
Best overall
Multiple unlock methods
Value for money
Minimal design
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallQUBO Smart Door Lock Essential (2025 Edition) from Hero Group | 7-Way Unlocking | Mobile App | Fingerprint | OTP Remote Unlocking | PIN | RFID Card | Mechanical Key | 2 Year Brand Warranty | (Copper)View Details
₹9,990
Multiple unlock methodsMygate Smart Door Lock SE with 6 Unlock Methods, Fingerprint, OTP, PIN, RFID Card, Key & Mobile App Access, Unauthorized Freeze & Pin Decoy, Remote Unlocking via OTP| 3-Year Warranty by Mygate, BlackView Details
₹9,950
Yale YDME 100 NxT, Smart Door Lock with Biometric, Pincode, RFID Card & Mechanical Keys, Color- Black, for Home & Office (Free Installation)…View Details
₹10,999
Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock | 6 Ways Unlocking | Fingerprint | PIN | Remote OTP | NFC Card | Atomberg App (Data Stored in India) | Key | Free Installation | 2 Year Warranty (Rose Gold)View Details
₹10,499
Value for moneyGodrej Smart Lock I Catus Touch I Digital Lock for Main and Internal Wooden Door I 2 in 1 Access I Pin Access I Mechanical Key I Black Finish I 3 Years Warranty | Free InstallationView Details
₹5,499
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For most homes, traditional locks still depend on keys that can be misplaced, duplicated or simply inconvenient to carry around. As daily routines become more connected, many users are looking for simpler and more secure ways to manage home access.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Smart door locks address this shift by offering keyless entry through PIN codes, mobile apps or even biometric access. They also add features like remote control, access logs and temporary passcodes, making it easier to manage who enters your home. With improving reliability and wider availability, these locks are becoming a practical upgrade for everyday security and convenience.
The Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential offers a modern security upgrade with multiple unlocking methods including fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, and physical key. Built with a sturdy metal body, it supports anti-theft alarms, auto-lock functionality, and intrusion alerts for enhanced safety. The fingerprint sensor is designed for quick recognition, while the overall system integrates convenience with security. It is suitable for homes seeking affordable smart locking with reliable performance and easy installation support.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Multiple unlock options
Strong build quality
Reason to avoid
No advanced app ecosystem
Limited smart integrations
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the quick fingerprint response and solid build quality. Some mention occasional delays in recognition and limited app-based features compared to premium locks.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable security, multiple unlocking options, and a durable design at an accessible price point.
MULTIPLE UNLOCK METHODS
2. Mygate Smart Door Lock SE with 6 Unlock Methods, Fingerprint, OTP, PIN, RFID Card, Key & Mobile App Access, Unauthorized Freeze & Pin Decoy, Remote Unlocking via OTP| 3-Year Warranty by Mygate, Black
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Mygate Smart Door Lock focuses on security and convenience with fingerprint, PIN, and key access modes. Designed with anti-unauthorised unlocking alerts, it enhances home safety through smart alarms and secure authentication. The lock integrates well for residential use, offering simple installation and compatibility with standard doors. Its emphasis is on dependable performance rather than premium features, making it suitable for users looking for practical security upgrades without complex smart home integrations.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong security alerts
Simple to use
Reason to avoid
Limited smart app features
Basic design
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the easy installation and dependable fingerprint access. Some report occasional inconsistencies in fingerprint detection and expect more advanced connectivity features.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers dependable basic smart locking with strong safety alerts and straightforward usability.
The Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Lock brings trusted global security expertise with PIN-based digital access and robust build quality. Designed for durability, it includes features like auto-locking, break-in damage alarms, and wrong PIN alerts. The lock focuses on reliable keypad access rather than multiple smart unlock methods, making it ideal for users preferring simplicity. Yale’s reputation ensures dependable performance, while its minimal design suits modern homes seeking a secure yet straightforward locking system.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Trusted brand reliability
Strong security features
Reason to avoid
No fingerprint support
Limited smart features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the sturdy build and brand trust. Some feel the absence of fingerprint or app features limits convenience compared to newer smart locks.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it prioritises dependable security with a trusted brand and simple, effective functionality.
4. Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock
The Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock combines modern aesthetics with practical security features such as fingerprint unlocking, PIN access, and mechanical key backup. Built with stainless steel components, it offers durability and resistance to wear. The lock supports quick fingerprint recognition and includes safety alerts for unauthorised attempts. Designed for everyday use, it provides a balance of affordability and functionality, making it a suitable upgrade for homeowners seeking reliable smart locking without complex setups.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Durable construction
Fast fingerprint sensor
Reason to avoid
Limited smart ecosystem
Basic app support
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its sturdy design and fast unlocking. Some mention minor issues with installation guidance and expect better connectivity features.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers a strong build, quick access, and reliable everyday security.
The Godrej Digital Locking Solution blends mechanical reliability with digital convenience through PIN access and key backup. Known for trusted security solutions, it offers strong build quality, auto-locking, and tamper alerts. Designed for Indian households, it focuses on durability and long-term performance rather than extensive smart features. The interface is simple, making it easy for all age groups to operate. It is a dependable option for those prioritising brand trust and consistent performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Trusted security brand
Durable build
Reason to avoid
No fingerprint option
Limited smart connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the reliability and strong build. Some feel the features are basic compared to newer smart locks with fingerprint and app support.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers trusted security, durability, and easy operation.
The Lavna LA16 Smart Door Lock offers advanced features including fingerprint unlocking, PIN entry, RFID cards, and Bluetooth app control. It supports mobile app access for remote management, making it suitable for tech-focused users. The lock includes auto-lock functionality, intrusion alerts, and a sleek modern design. With multiple user access options and smart connectivity, it delivers convenience and security together. It is well-suited for homes looking for feature-rich smart locking systems with app-based control.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
App-based control
Multiple unlock options
Reason to avoid
Requires app setup
Slight learning curve
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the app control and multiple access modes. Some mention connectivity issues and occasional delays in app response.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers advanced smart features and flexible access control.
The Plantex Digital Fingerprint Door Lock is designed for compact and efficient security with fingerprint and PIN access options. Built with aluminium construction, it offers durability while maintaining a sleek cylindrical design. The lock is suitable for modern interiors and provides quick unlocking performance. It focuses on ease of installation and basic smart security, making it a practical option for users seeking a simple upgrade from traditional locks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact design
Easy installation
Reason to avoid
Limited features
No app control
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the simple design and ease of use. Some mention limited functionality compared to more advanced smart locks.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers simple, compact security with easy installation.
The Elara Echo Lite Smart Lock provides essential smart locking features including fingerprint and PIN access at an affordable price. Designed for basic home security upgrades, it offers quick unlocking and simple installation. The lightweight build and compact design make it suitable for apartments and smaller doors. While it lacks premium features, it delivers dependable everyday security for users seeking a budget-friendly smart lock solution.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable pricing
Easy setup
Reason to avoid
Limited features
Basic build quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the affordability and ease of installation. Some mention average build quality and fewer advanced features.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides basic smart locking at a budget-friendly price.
The Ozone OZFL-55 Smart Lock is designed primarily for cabinets and smaller doors, offering fingerprint-based unlocking with compact construction. It provides secure access for furniture, lockers, or office storage units. The lock is easy to install and operates efficiently with quick fingerprint recognition. Its lightweight design and focused use case make it suitable for securing personal storage spaces rather than main doors.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ideal for small storage
Quick fingerprint access
Reason to avoid
Not for main doors
Limited features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it useful for cabinets and lockers. Some note limited application and basic functionality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it is ideal for compact storage security needs.
The Agaro Smart Digital Door Lock offers a combination of fingerprint unlocking, PIN access, Bluetooth connectivity, and anti-theft features. Designed for modern homes, it supports app-based control and remote access. The lock includes auto-lock functionality and multiple user access management. Its sturdy design ensures durability, while smart connectivity enhances convenience. It is suitable for users looking for a feature-rich smart locking system with strong security and remote control capabilities.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart app features
Strong security options
Reason to avoid
App dependency
Setup complexity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smart features and remote access. Some mention app connectivity issues and initial setup challenges.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers advanced smart control with strong security features.
Factors to consider when buying a smart door lock
- Access methods: Options like PIN, fingerprint, RFID or app-based unlocking offer flexibility for different users.
- Security features: Look for encryption, tamper alerts and auto-lock features for better protection.
- Build quality: Durable materials help ensure long-term reliability and resistance to forced entry.
- Battery life: Long battery backup ensures the lock remains functional without frequent charging or replacement.
- Compatibility: Check if the lock works with your door type and supports smart home integration if needed.
Are smart door locks secure enough for home use?
Most modern smart locks include encryption, tamper alerts and secure authentication methods. When installed properly, they can offer a reliable level of security along with added convenience compared with traditional locks.
What happens if the battery runs out?
Many smart locks provide low battery alerts in advance. Some also include backup unlocking methods such as physical keys or emergency power options to ensure access is not lost.
Are these locks easy to use for all family members?
Yes, multiple access options such as PIN codes and fingerprint recognition make them easy to use. Temporary access can also be shared with guests when needed.
Top 3 features of best smart door lock
|Smart door lock
|Unlock Modes
|Build
|Security Features
|Qubo Essential
|Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Key
|Metal
|Anti-theft alarm
|Mygate Lock
|Fingerprint, PIN, Key
|Durable
|Intrusion alerts
|Yale YDME 100
|PIN, Key
|Premium
|Break-in alarm
|Atomberg Azhero
|Fingerprint, PIN, Key
|Stainless Steel
|Alerts
|Godrej Digital
|PIN, Key
|Heavy-duty
|Tamper alerts
|Lavna LA16
|Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, App
|Premium
|Intrusion alerts
|Plantex Lock
|Fingerprint, PIN
|Aluminium
|Basic security
|Elara Echo Lite
|Fingerprint, PIN
|Lightweight
|Basic security
|Ozone OZFL-55
|Fingerprint
|Compact
|Basic security
|Agaro Smart Lock
|Fingerprint, PIN, App
|Durable
|Anti-theft
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More