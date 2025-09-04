Strong offline distribution important for growth in mid-premium mobile market: OPPO

OPPO has introduced the K13 Turbo Series in India, highlighting the company’s focus on high performance, long battery life, and gaming-oriented features in the mid-premium segment. OPPO has focused on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in India, where the K Series has seen strong adoption.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy at OPPO, said the K Series has been one of the fastest-growing portfolios in India over the past six months. “The K Series has emerged as one of our fastest-growing portfolios in India, driven by our focus on delivering powerful, future-ready 5G experiences at accessible price points,” Lee said. He added that previous models like the K12x crossed two million units, while the K13 5G sold out within hours on Flipkart.

The K13 Turbo builds on the K series’ focus on performance and durability. Lee said the new model includes “gaming-first innovations like an active cooling fan, flagship-level processors, and a massive 7,000 mAh battery, features that were previously reserved for premium flagships, at an accessible price point.”

The device is targeted at younger consumers who prioritise chipset performance and battery life. “For young consumers, chipset performance and battery life are decisive factors in choosing a smartphone. For the K13 Turbo Series, we have prioritised powerful processors such as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and MediaTek Dimensity 8450,” Lee said.

OPPO has focused on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in India, where the K Series has seen strong adoption. “With a combination of product innovation, our strong offline distribution, service network, and localised campaigns, OPPO K Series witnessed a growth of 56% in 2025 as compared to 42% in 2024,” Lee said. He cited states such as Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal, and Karnataka as key markets.

The K13 Turbo also features a 120Hz AMOLED display, stereo sound, and AI-enhanced 50MP OIS camera for photography and video. Its Storm Engine cooling system, which includes an integrated active fan and graphite vapour chamber, is designed to maintain consistent performance during extended gaming sessions. The device also includes the Turbo Breathing Light with customizable RGB effects and is built with military-grade durability.

Lee said OPPO balances mass-market accessibility with mid-premium innovations. “We see the mass market and the mid-premium segment as complementary. Core technologies like 5G connectivity, large batteries, and smooth long-term performance are available at accessible price points. At the same time, we continue to push the boundaries with advanced cooling systems, flagship-grade processors, and high-refresh displays, as seen in the K13 Turbo.”