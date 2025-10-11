Search
Sat, Oct 11, 2025
TCL TVs starting at 12490 with up to 84% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025; sizes to 85 inches, top 10 deals

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 05:00 pm IST

TCL TVs from 32 and 40 inches to 85 inches get up to 84% off; the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 is offering the biggest discounts yet across popular models.

Smart QLED TV

TCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Google TV 65 inch Deal

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65Q6C View Details checkDetails

₹64,490

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

75 inch TCL TV

TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

TCL 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 85T8C View Details checkDetails

₹124,990

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6C (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

FHD QLED Google TV

TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

HDMI eARC Support

TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less, FHD Smart QLED Google TV 50S5K View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

4K LED Google TV

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6C (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

TCL has built a strong name for value TVs that do not cut corners. You get sharp 4K panels, QLED and Mini LED choices, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and Google TV or Fire TV with a clean interface. Many sets add high refresh for sport and gaming with VRR and ALLM. Sizes run from 32 and 40 inches up to 85.

TCL TVs start at ₹12,490 in Amazon Diwali Sale, best prices on top 10 deals.
TCL TVs start at 12,490 in Amazon Diwali Sale, best prices on top 10 deals.

During the Amazon Diwali Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, TCL prices fall by up to 84 percent. Stack bank card savings, exchange bonuses, coupons, and no cost EMI across 32 to 85 inch screens. Watch for HDR10+, MEMC, 120Hz game modes, Game Master features, and hands free voice control. If you are upgrading, these cuts bring 4K, QLED, and Mini LED within reach.

Top 10 TCL TVs deals:

TCL brings QLED clarity and Full HD resolution in a compact 32 inch screen with Google TV. The panel supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and hands free voice control, making it a good fit for bedrooms and small living spaces. The Amazon Diwali Sale makes this an attractive pick for those upgrading from basic TVs.

Priced at 12,490 after a 46% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, this deal includes popular OTT apps, Chromecast built-in, and smooth navigation. It’s ideal for streaming, sports, and everyday TV use at a low entry price.

Specifications

Size
80 cm (32 inch)
Resolution
Full HD (1920×1080)
Panel
QLED
HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10
OS
Google TV
Voice
Hands-free Google Assistant
Casting
Chromecast built-in
Go big with the TCL 139 cm 55C61B, a 4K QLED Google TV that brings sharp detail, wide colour, and smooth motion to living rooms. In the Amazon Diwali Sale, the 55C61B gets an 84% discount, making a strong lounge upgrade within reach.

Expect lifelike colour from TCL's QLED layer and a crisp 55 inch 4K panel for films, TV, and cricket. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 adds bank offers, coupons, and no cost EMI on top of the markdown. If you want a living room screen that balances price and features, this event is a time to switch.

Specifications

Size
139 cm 55 inch
Resolution
4K UHD 3840×2160
Panel
QLED
HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Audio
Dolby Audio
Special Features
QLED TV, Google TV, Dolby Vision Atmos, HDR 10+, AiPQ Pro Processor, T-SCREEN PRO, Slim and Uni Body Design, MEMC, DLG 120 Hz, Multiple Eye Care
The TCL 65Q6C is a 65 inch QD Mini LED Google TV designed for a premium home viewing setup. It brings deeper contrast, sharp 4K clarity, and smooth visuals with MEMC. With the Amazon Diwali Sale, this large screen is now more attainable than before.

A 62% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 makes it a standout pick in the premium lineup. Voice control, Chromecast, and smart OS features round out the package. Perfect for immersive viewing, big match streaming, and everyday OTT use.

Specifications

Size
164 cm (65")
Resolution
4K UHD
Panel
QD-Mini LED
HDR
Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+
Refresh
60 Hz MEMC
Bring 4K clarity home with the TCL 55T8C, a 139 cm QLED Google TV for movies, sport, and OTT. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ boost contrast, while MEMC smooths motion. Game Master trims lag, HDMI eARC readies soundbars and hands-free control.

In the Amazon Diwali Sale, 55 inch TCL TV sees a 68% discount. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, stack coupons and bank offers to grab this 55 inch upgrade for rooms.

Specifications

Size
139 cm (55 inch)
Resolution
4K UHD
Panel
QLED
HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Voice
Hands-free Assistant
Audio
Dolby Audio
The TCL 75 inch Google TV brings a 189 cm 4K LED panel with a metallic bezel free frame. Google TV keeps apps organised. HDR and Dolby Audio lift movies and sport. With HDMI and USB, consoles, streaming sticks and set top boxes connect easily.

During the Amazon Diwali Sale, 75V6B sits at up to 79% off. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, add bank offers and no cost EMI.

Specifications

Size
189 cm (75 inch)
Resolution
4K UHD 3840×2160
Panel
LED
HDR
HDR support
Voice
Google Assistant
Casting
Chromecast built in
Audio
Dolby Audio
TCL 85 inch QLED Google TV turns a wall into a theatre. The 215 cm 4K QLED screen delivers bold colour and crisp detail, while MEMC smooths motion for sports. Google TV, hands free Assistant and Chromecast keep streaming and casting simple.

Grab it at up to 69% discount in the Amazon Diwali Sale. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, use bank offers and exchange to lower the price further.

Specifications

Size
215 cm (85 inch)
Resolution
4K UHD 3840×2160
Panel
QLED
HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Audio
Dolby Audio
Metallic bezel-less TCL 43V6C delivers 4K on a 108 cm screen. Google TV keeps apps tidy; HDR and Dolby Audio help movies and cricket. HDMI, USB, and Wi Fi cover consoles and sticks.

In the Amazon Diwali Sale, it drops by 62%. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 layers bank offers and exchange to reduce outlay. A fit for bedrooms wanting 4K, dependable streaming, and hands free voice control.

Specifications

Size
108 cm (43 inch)
Resolution
4K UHD
Panel
LED
HDR
HDR support
Voice
Google Assistant
Audio
Dolby Audio
Compact yet colourful, TCL 40V5C uses a QLED Full HD panel across 101 cm for sharp bedroom viewing. Google TV, Chromecast built in, and voice search handle OTT apps. HDMI supports consoles; USB plays media.

During the Amazon Diwali Sale, 40V5C dropped 57%. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, add bank offers or exchange. A smart upgrade for first time buyers seeking rich colour, clear audio, and tidy menus.

Specifications

Size
101 cm (40 inch)
Resolution
Full HD 1920×1080
Panel
QLED
Voice
Google Assistant
Audio
Built in speakers
Made for rooms, TCL 50 inch Google TV pairs a 126 cm QLED Full HD panel with a bezel-less body. Google TV organises apps; Chromecast and voice control simplify streaming. HDMI eARC readies soundbars; USB plays content.

During the Amazon Diwali Sale, 50S5K gets 57% off. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, stack bank offers and exchange. A step up for families wanting screen impact, punchy colour, and easy OTT navigation.

Specifications

Size
126 cm (50 inch)
Resolution
Full HD 1920×1080
Panel
QLED
HDR
HDR support
Audio
Dolby Audio
Connectivity
HDMI eARC, USB, Wi Fi
At 139 cm, TCL 55V6C brings a 4K LED panel in a metallic bezel-less design. Google TV is tidy; HDR and Dolby Audio aid movies and cricket. HDMI and USB cover consoles and drives.

In the Amazon Diwali Sale, 55V6C is 62% off. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 adds bank offers, exchange, and no cost EMI. A straightforward living room upgrade for families wanting larger 4K, easy apps, and simple setup.

Specifications

Size
139 cm (55 inch)
Resolution
4K UHD
Panel
LED
HDR
HDR support
Voice
Google Assistant
Audio
Dolby Audio

  • Which smart platform do TCL TVs use?

    Most models run Google TV with Chromecast built in.

  • Do TCL TVs support 4K and HDR?

    Yes, many models offer 4K with Dolby Vision and HDR10 plus.

  • Is gaming smooth on TCL TVs?

    Look for ALLM, Game Master, and low input lag for consoles.

  • Do TCL TVs have good sound features?

    Selected models support Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC for soundbars.

  • Can I use voice control on TCL TVs?

    Yes, Google Assistant voice control is available on supported remotes.

  • What connectivity do TCL TVs provide?

    Expect multiple HDMI, USB, Wi Fi and Bluetooth on recent models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

