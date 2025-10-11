TCL TVs starting at 12490 with up to 84% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025; sizes to 85 inches, top 10 deals

TCL has built a strong name for value TVs that do not cut corners. You get sharp 4K panels, QLED and Mini LED choices, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and Google TV or Fire TV with a clean interface. Many sets add high refresh for sport and gaming with VRR and ALLM. Sizes run from 32 and 40 inches up to 85. TCL TVs start at ₹ 12,490 in Amazon Diwali Sale, best prices on top 10 deals.

During the Amazon Diwali Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, TCL prices fall by up to 84 percent. Stack bank card savings, exchange bonuses, coupons, and no cost EMI across 32 to 85 inch screens. Watch for HDR10+, MEMC, 120Hz game modes, Game Master features, and hands free voice control. If you are upgrading, these cuts bring 4K, QLED, and Mini LED within reach.

Top 10 TCL TVs deals:

TCL brings QLED clarity and Full HD resolution in a compact 32 inch screen with Google TV. The panel supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and hands free voice control, making it a good fit for bedrooms and small living spaces. The Amazon Diwali Sale makes this an attractive pick for those upgrading from basic TVs.

Priced at ₹12,490 after a 46% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, this deal includes popular OTT apps, Chromecast built-in, and smooth navigation. It’s ideal for streaming, sports, and everyday TV use at a low entry price.

Specifications Size 80 cm (32 inch) Resolution Full HD (1920×1080) Panel QLED HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10 OS Google TV Voice Hands-free Google Assistant Casting Chromecast built-in

Go big with the TCL 139 cm 55C61B, a 4K QLED Google TV that brings sharp detail, wide colour, and smooth motion to living rooms. In the Amazon Diwali Sale, the 55C61B gets an 84% discount, making a strong lounge upgrade within reach.

Expect lifelike colour from TCL's QLED layer and a crisp 55 inch 4K panel for films, TV, and cricket. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 adds bank offers, coupons, and no cost EMI on top of the markdown. If you want a living room screen that balances price and features, this event is a time to switch.

Specifications Size 139 cm 55 inch Resolution 4K UHD 3840×2160 Panel QLED HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Audio Dolby Audio Special Features QLED TV, Google TV, Dolby Vision Atmos, HDR 10+, AiPQ Pro Processor, T-SCREEN PRO, Slim and Uni Body Design, MEMC, DLG 120 Hz, Multiple Eye Care

The TCL 65Q6C is a 65 inch QD Mini LED Google TV designed for a premium home viewing setup. It brings deeper contrast, sharp 4K clarity, and smooth visuals with MEMC. With the Amazon Diwali Sale, this large screen is now more attainable than before.

A 62% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 makes it a standout pick in the premium lineup. Voice control, Chromecast, and smart OS features round out the package. Perfect for immersive viewing, big match streaming, and everyday OTT use.

Specifications Size 164 cm (65") Resolution 4K UHD Panel QD-Mini LED HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Refresh 60 Hz MEMC

Bring 4K clarity home with the TCL 55T8C, a 139 cm QLED Google TV for movies, sport, and OTT. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ boost contrast, while MEMC smooths motion. Game Master trims lag, HDMI eARC readies soundbars and hands-free control.

In the Amazon Diwali Sale, 55 inch TCL TV sees a 68% discount. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, stack coupons and bank offers to grab this 55 inch upgrade for rooms.

Specifications Size 139 cm (55 inch) Resolution 4K UHD Panel QLED HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Voice Hands-free Assistant Audio Dolby Audio

The TCL 75 inch Google TV brings a 189 cm 4K LED panel with a metallic bezel free frame. Google TV keeps apps organised. HDR and Dolby Audio lift movies and sport. With HDMI and USB, consoles, streaming sticks and set top boxes connect easily.

During the Amazon Diwali Sale, 75V6B sits at up to 79% off. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, add bank offers and no cost EMI.

Specifications Size 189 cm (75 inch) Resolution 4K UHD 3840×2160 Panel LED HDR HDR support Voice Google Assistant Casting Chromecast built in Audio Dolby Audio

TCL 85 inch QLED Google TV turns a wall into a theatre. The 215 cm 4K QLED screen delivers bold colour and crisp detail, while MEMC smooths motion for sports. Google TV, hands free Assistant and Chromecast keep streaming and casting simple.

Grab it at up to 69% discount in the Amazon Diwali Sale. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, use bank offers and exchange to lower the price further.

Specifications Size 215 cm (85 inch) Resolution 4K UHD 3840×2160 Panel QLED HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Audio Dolby Audio

Metallic bezel-less TCL 43V6C delivers 4K on a 108 cm screen. Google TV keeps apps tidy; HDR and Dolby Audio help movies and cricket. HDMI, USB, and Wi Fi cover consoles and sticks.

In the Amazon Diwali Sale, it drops by 62%. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 layers bank offers and exchange to reduce outlay. A fit for bedrooms wanting 4K, dependable streaming, and hands free voice control.

Specifications Size 108 cm (43 inch) Resolution 4K UHD Panel LED HDR HDR support Voice Google Assistant Audio Dolby Audio

Compact yet colourful, TCL 40V5C uses a QLED Full HD panel across 101 cm for sharp bedroom viewing. Google TV, Chromecast built in, and voice search handle OTT apps. HDMI supports consoles; USB plays media.

During the Amazon Diwali Sale, 40V5C dropped 57%. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, add bank offers or exchange. A smart upgrade for first time buyers seeking rich colour, clear audio, and tidy menus.

Specifications Size 101 cm (40 inch) Resolution Full HD 1920×1080 Panel QLED Voice Google Assistant Audio Built in speakers

Made for rooms, TCL 50 inch Google TV pairs a 126 cm QLED Full HD panel with a bezel-less body. Google TV organises apps; Chromecast and voice control simplify streaming. HDMI eARC readies soundbars; USB plays content.

During the Amazon Diwali Sale, 50S5K gets 57% off. In the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, stack bank offers and exchange. A step up for families wanting screen impact, punchy colour, and easy OTT navigation.

Specifications Size 126 cm (50 inch) Resolution Full HD 1920×1080 Panel QLED HDR HDR support Audio Dolby Audio Connectivity HDMI eARC, USB, Wi Fi

At 139 cm, TCL 55V6C brings a 4K LED panel in a metallic bezel-less design. Google TV is tidy; HDR and Dolby Audio aid movies and cricket. HDMI and USB cover consoles and drives.

In the Amazon Diwali Sale, 55V6C is 62% off. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 adds bank offers, exchange, and no cost EMI. A straightforward living room upgrade for families wanting larger 4K, easy apps, and simple setup.

Specifications Size 139 cm (55 inch) Resolution 4K UHD Panel LED HDR HDR support Voice Google Assistant Audio Dolby Audio

FAQs on TCL TVs starting at ₹12490, up to 84% off Which smart platform do TCL TVs use? Most models run Google TV with Chromecast built in.

Do TCL TVs support 4K and HDR? Yes, many models offer 4K with Dolby Vision and HDR10 plus.

Is gaming smooth on TCL TVs? Look for ALLM, Game Master, and low input lag for consoles.

Do TCL TVs have good sound features? Selected models support Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC for soundbars.

Can I use voice control on TCL TVs? Yes, Google Assistant voice control is available on supported remotes.

What connectivity do TCL TVs provide? Expect multiple HDMI, USB, Wi Fi and Bluetooth on recent models.

