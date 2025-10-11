TCL TVs starting at ₹12490 with up to 84% off in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025; sizes to 85 inches, top 10 deals
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 05:00 pm IST
TCL TVs from 32 and 40 inches to 85 inches get up to 84% off; the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 is offering the biggest discounts yet across popular models.
Our Pick
Smart QLED TV
Google TV 65 inch Deal
75 inch TCL TV
FHD QLED Google TV
HDMI eARC Support
4K LED Google TV
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Smart QLED TVTCL 80 cms (32 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32V5C View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Google TV 65 inch DealTCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65Q6C View Details
|
₹64,490
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
75 inch TCL TVTCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black) View Details
|
₹52,990
|
|
|
TCL 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 85T8C View Details
|
₹124,990
|
|
|
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6C (Black) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
FHD QLED Google TVTCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
HDMI eARC SupportTCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less, FHD Smart QLED Google TV 50S5K View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
4K LED Google TVTCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6C (Black) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
View More Products