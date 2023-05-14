Tech weekender: Twitter's new CEO to WhatsApp spam calls; the buzz this week

Months after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, the microblogging site has got its new CEO who is aspiring to work towards Twitter 2.0. Meanwhile, Meta-owned WhatsApp made headline this week with users complaining spam calls with international codes, however, the instant messaging platform had nothing but one solution to suggest – block and report these numbers. New Twitter CEO. WhatsApp logo(File)

More in the tech buzz, the income tax department is seeking to tax Netflix's income earned from streaming services in the country.

Check out more news like this from tech world that came this week:

Autonomus delivery startup Nuro to bring ‘planned reduction in workforce’

Nuro, an autonomous delivery startup founded in 2016, has announced it will carry out a ‘planned reduction in force later this week,’ attributing the move to its decision to implement a 'new roadmap.' Read more

Linda Yaccarino to succeed Elon Musk as Twitter CEO: 5 things about her

Linda Yaccarino to succeed Elon Musk as Twitter owner Elon Musk, following his earlier announcement of having found a new boss for his social media enterprise, confirmed Friday evening that Linda Yaccarino will succeed him as the chief executive officer. Read more

How to handle spam international calls on WhatsApp? Meta explains

There are an increasing number of users complaining about receiving spam WhatsApp calls with international codes such as +237 (Cameroon, Africa), +84 (Vietnam), +251 (Ethiopia, Africa), and +62 (Indonesia). It is not clear who is behind these calls, but WhatsApp has recommended users to block and report these numbers. Read more

Japan to test CO2 absorbing vending machines in bid to cut carbon emissions

One of Japan’s leading drinks makers is planning an unorthodox way to cut its carbon emissions, utilizing a ubiquitous device in the nation: the vending machine. Read more

Microsoft won't give salary hikes to full-time workers, to rise rates for hourly workers

Microsoft Corp. has decided to freeze pay for all full-time workers this year to help it navigate macroeconomic ructions, becoming the latest US tech leader to tighten its belt during a time of mounting uncertainty. Read more

