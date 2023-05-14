Autonomus delivery startup Nuro to bring ‘planned reduction in workforce’

Nuro, an autonomous delivery startup founded in 2016, has announced it will carry out a ‘planned reduction in force later this week,’ attributing the move to its decision to implement a 'new roadmap.' Nuro was co-founded by Jiajun Zhu and Dave Ferguson in 2016 (Image courtesy: Nuro)

Co-founders Jiajun Zhu and Dave Ferguson made the announcement in a blog post, without, however, specifying the number of employees being laid off. According to a TechCrunch report, on the other hand, this number stands at 340, or around 30% of Nuro's existing workforce.

“Unfortunately, implementing this new roadmap means making difficult choices around where we focus our efforts and where we cut or pause spending. Last month, we offered voluntary separation packages to some employees, and we will implement a planned reduction in force later this week. This change weighs on us most. We are deeply inspired by the dedication and passion of our colleagues and every step we take after this will be with gratitude for the hard work and contributions of the colleagues who will be leaving us,” the blog post said, quoting the co-founders.

The latest layoffs come around 6 months after the Mountain View-headquartered startup laid off about 300 people, accounting for 20% of its then workforce, doing so in November last year.

Severance package

As per TechCrunch, those being terminated will receive 12 weeks of severance; those who had been with the company for at least two years will receive an additional two weeks of severance.

For employees who possess a visa, Nuro will provide healthcare through September 30, in addition to its support.

