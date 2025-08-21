Tecno Spark Go 5G mobile sale goes live on Flipkart: Check price, sale offers, features and more

Tecno has recently launched its latest affordable 5G mobile phone in India, the Tecno Spark Go 5G. The company positioned the device as an entry-level 5G option, targeting users who want next-generation connectivity at an accessible price. If you’re thinking of upgrading or planning to buy a new 5G mobile phone, then the Tecno Spark Go 5G is now available for purchase in India with some best sale offers and discounts. Read on to know more. Tecno Spark Go 5G mobile is now available in India at Rs. Rs. 9,999 on Flipkart. (Tecno )

Tecno Spark Go 5G: Price, Availability and Sale Offers

Tecno Spark Go 5G: Price Availability and Sale Offers The Tecno Spark Go 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and it comes in four colour options: Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turquoise green and heritage-inspired Bikaner Red.

The first sale went live today at 12:00 PM on Flipkart. Interested buyers can purchase the device and avail of launch offers, including 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards. In addition, payments made through the BHIM app qualify for an instant cashback of up to Rs. 30.

Tecno Spark Go 5G: Specifications and Features

The Tecno Spark Go 5G features a 6.76-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 670 nits peak brightness.. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with Android 15-based HiOS 15.

For photography, the Tecno Spark Go 5G sports a 50MP AI-assisted primary rear sensor with an LED flash. On the front, it includes a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. Furthermore, the device houses a large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset also integrates Tecno’s “No Network Communication” feature, which enables calls and messages between eligible Tecno devices even without mobile service.

The Spark Go 5G carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. In terms of connectivity, the device includes 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.