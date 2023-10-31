Tekken 8 brings back Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch and Devil Jin

Tekken 8 brings back fan-favourite characters Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, and Devil Jin. The characters are set to return in January, with two more yet to be announced in the first and second week of November. Each character will bring its own unique style of fighting and storyline to the game. Bandai Namco Entertainment has crafted a stellar new roster which has left fans exhilarated. The trailer released by IGN confirms that the previously teased Panda character will also make its debut. Tekken 8 brings back fan-favourite characters(X, formerly Twitter)

The game which is set to launch next year on January 26, will bring a much more immersive gameplay with availability on multiple platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. The closed beta testing for Tekken 8 was held from October 20 to October 23. This allowed users to test out a portion of the roster in online matches, ahead of the launch. The trailer, which has taken social media by storm, confirms that there will be 32 characters in total (including the ones yet to be announced) in the base roster.

So far the roster features:

Kazuya Mishima Lars Alexandersson Jun Kazama Jin Kazama King Nina Williams Paul Phoenix Marshall Law Ling Xiaoyu Leroy Smith Asuka Kazama Lili Hwoarang Bryan Fury Claudio Serafino Jack-8 Raven Azucena Feng Kuma Panda Leo Yoshimitsu Steve Fox Shaheen Sergei Dragunov Devil Jin Zafina Alisa Bosconovich Lee Chaolan

Ever since the news broke out, fans have been buzzing with excitement. One wrote, “Cant wait to see what new moves and combos.” Another said, “Finally, Zafina!” One more fan wrote, “If Devil Jin (who is technically non cannon) can be in the game does this indicate Heihachi has a chance to be DLC?”

