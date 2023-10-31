News / Technology / Tekken 8 brings back Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch and Devil Jin

Tekken 8 brings back Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch and Devil Jin

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 31, 2023 11:34 PM IST

Here are the 30 characters featured in the current roster as Tekken 8 brings back fan favourites Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, and Devil Jin

Tekken 8 brings back fan-favourite characters Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, and Devil Jin. The characters are set to return in January, with two more yet to be announced in the first and second week of November. Each character will bring its own unique style of fighting and storyline to the game. Bandai Namco Entertainment has crafted a stellar new roster which has left fans exhilarated. The trailer released by IGN confirms that the previously teased Panda character will also make its debut.

Tekken 8 brings back fan-favourite characters(X, formerly Twitter)
Tekken 8 brings back fan-favourite characters(X, formerly Twitter)

ALSO READ: Five Nights at Freddy's may get a sequel, here's why

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The game which is set to launch next year on January 26, will bring a much more immersive gameplay with availability on multiple platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. The closed beta testing for Tekken 8 was held from October 20 to October 23. This allowed users to test out a portion of the roster in online matches, ahead of the launch. The trailer, which has taken social media by storm, confirms that there will be 32 characters in total (including the ones yet to be announced) in the base roster.

ALSO READ: ‘I'd ask myself, for how long can I look at her,’ Matthew Perry once had a major crush on Jennifer Aniston

So far the roster features:

  1. Kazuya Mishima
  2. Lars Alexandersson
  3. Jun Kazama
  4. Jin Kazama
  5. King
  6. Nina Williams
  7. Paul Phoenix
  8. Marshall Law
  9. Ling Xiaoyu
  10. Leroy Smith
  11. Asuka Kazama
  12. Lili
  13. Hwoarang
  14. Bryan Fury
  15. Claudio Serafino
  16. Jack-8
  17. Raven
  18. Azucena
  19. Feng
  20. Kuma
  21. Panda
  22. Leo
  23. Yoshimitsu
  24. Steve Fox
  25. Shaheen
  26. Sergei Dragunov
  27. Devil Jin
  28. Zafina
  29. Alisa Bosconovich
  30. Lee Chaolan

Ever since the news broke out, fans have been buzzing with excitement. One wrote, “Cant wait to see what new moves and combos.” Another said, “Finally, Zafina!” One more fan wrote, “If Devil Jin (who is technically non cannon) can be in the game does this indicate Heihachi has a chance to be DLC?”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out