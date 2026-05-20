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    The biggest printer buying mistakes first-time buyers still make in 2026

    Many first-time printer buyers still focus only on low prices, ignoring ink costs, wireless features and long-term usability.

    Published on: May 20, 2026 1:17 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1730 Single Function (Print only) Inktank Color Printer with Small Size Ink Bottles for Home/OfficeView Details...

    ₹8,299

    ...
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    HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-One Colour Printer |Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Home/OfficeView Details...

    ₹11,399

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    HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer |Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Home/OfficeView Details...

    ₹13,299

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    Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer for Home & OfficeView Details...

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    Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free InstallationView Details...

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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Buying a printer still sounds simple in 2026, but many first-time buyers end up regretting their purchase within months. A low upfront price often hides expensive cartridges, limited features and frustrating software experiences that only become obvious after regular use.

    Cheap printers can become expensive mistakes later.
    Cheap printers can become expensive mistakes later.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    From students printing assignments to families setting up a home office, buyers frequently overlook long-term running costs and practical features. Instead of focusing only on discounts and print speed, understanding how a printer fits daily usage can save money and avoid unnecessary headaches later.

    Most common printer buying mistakes

    MistakeWhat usually happens later
    Buying the cheapest printer availableInk or toner costs become too expensive
    Ignoring print yield numbersCartridges run out surprisingly fast
    Choosing the wrong printer typeLaser or ink tank models may not suit usage
    Overlooking wireless printing supportMobile printing becomes frustrating
    Ignoring duplex printingHigher paper usage and inconvenience
    Not checking service availabilityRepairs and spare parts become difficult
    Buying colour printers unnecessarilyRunning costs increase for basic documents
    Ignoring app and software qualitySetup and connectivity issues appear later

    Focusing only on the printer price

    One of the most common mistakes first-time buyers still make is purchasing the cheapest printer they can find during a sale. At first, it feels like a great deal, especially when some printers are available at surprisingly low prices online. But the problem usually starts a few months later when the cartridges run out.

    Many budget printers come with very expensive ink cartridges, and some of them do not even last long if you print regularly. In a lot of cases, buyers end up spending more money on ink replacements within a year than the actual cost of the printer itself. That cheap printer suddenly does not feel cheap anymore.

    Not understanding the difference between ink tank and laser printers

    A lot of buyers still purchase printers without properly understanding which type actually suits their daily usage. This usually happens because most people simply search for “best printer under 10,000” and buy whatever appears attractive during a sale.

    Ink tank printers are generally better for students, families and users who print colourful pages regularly. They usually offer lower running costs over time and are more practical for home use. Laser printers, on the other hand, are more suitable for office users printing large volumes of black-and-white documents every day.

    Check out these ink tank printers on Amazon

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    Ignoring print yield numbers

    Print yield is one of those things many first-time buyers completely ignore while purchasing a printer. Most people focus on print speed, wireless support or discounts, but forget to check how many pages a cartridge can actually print.

    This becomes a problem later when the cartridge runs out much earlier than expected. Some low-cost printers may look affordable initially, but their cartridges offer very low page yields, forcing users to replace them frequently.

    In many situations, a printer with slightly expensive cartridges may still turn out to be the better value option because the cartridges last much longer. Checking the print yield beforehand can save buyers from spending unnecessary money later.

    Check out laser printers on Amazon

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    Overlooking wireless and mobile printing features

    In 2026, most buyers expect printers to work smoothly with smartphones, tablets and laptops. But surprisingly, many users still end up buying printers with unreliable wireless connectivity or poor mobile app support.

    This issue becomes frustrating very quickly, especially for students and work-from-home users who mostly print directly from their phones. Unstable Wi-Fi connections, slow setup processes and buggy companion apps can make even simple printing tasks annoying.

    Many buyers realise too late that a printer’s software experience matters almost as much as the hardware itself.

    Buying a colour printer without actually needing one

    Another mistake many home users make is purchasing a colour printer simply because it feels like the better option. But after a few months, they realise most of their printing only involves assignments, bills, forms or office documents in black and white.

    Colour cartridges usually increase the running cost significantly, and they can also dry up faster if the printer is not used regularly. For occasional users, this becomes an unnecessary expense.

    Unless there is a genuine need for colour printing, a monochrome laser printer may actually make more sense for basic everyday usage.

    Not checking service centre availability

    Printer servicing is still a major issue in many areas, especially for lesser-known brands. Buyers often purchase unfamiliar printers online because the specifications and pricing look attractive, but problems start when the printer needs servicing or cartridge replacement.

    Some users later discover there are no nearby service centres, spare parts are difficult to find or original cartridges are rarely available locally. This can turn a simple issue into a long and frustrating experience.

    Checking after-sales support, cartridge availability and service network before purchasing can save buyers from bigger problems later.

    The research and expertise

    I have been covering consumer technology and home gadgets for years, and printers are among those products that often look simple until you actually start using them regularly. From compact printers designed for students to multifunction models made for office use, I have researched and compared multiple categories across different price segments over time.

    For this guide, I looked at factors like print quality, running cost, connectivity features, ease of maintenance and overall everyday usability. I also checked customer feedback on Amazon and user discussions online to understand the common problems buyers face after long-term usage. After comparing practical performance and value for money, these are some of the most common mistakes buyers should avoid before purchasing a printer in 2026.

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    FAQs
    Ink tank printers are usually better for home users because they offer lower running costs and are suitable for colourful printing, assignments and everyday documents.
    Yes, many budget printers come with costly cartridges and low print yield, which can increase the overall running cost significantly over time.
    Wireless printing has become very important because most users now print directly from smartphones, tablets and laptops instead of desktop computers.
    Students who regularly print presentations, projects or graphics may benefit from colour printers, while basic document users can save money with monochrome printers.
    Print yield helps buyers understand how many pages a cartridge can print, which directly affects long-term printing cost and maintenance expenses.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

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