The Dreame AirStyle 5-in-1 hair drying & styling system review: Can it be a complete hair styling solution for you?

The Dreame AirStyle is a versatile 5-in-1 hair styling tool designed to bring convenience and creativity to daily hair care routines. I wanted a reliable tool for the festive season and came across the Dreame AirStyle. So did it work for me? Dreame launches its AirStyle, a 5-in-1 hair drying & styling system. Read the review here.(Hindustan Times)

The AirStyle claims you can achieve voluminous curls or sleek straight styles with this all-in-one system. Featuring functions for drying, curling, straightening, volumising, and shaping, it provides varied styling options while minimising heat exposure to help maintain hair health. Attachments include an auto-wrap barrel for curls, a smoothing brush for straight styles, and a flyaway attachment for a polished finish; all in one compact design for diverse styling needs.

This review aims to provide a detailed look into the Dreame AirStyle’s performance, user-friendliness, and overall value. Let’s explore each feature to help you decide if this might also be the ultimate styling tool for you.

Specifications of the Dreame AirStyle, 5-in-1 hair drying & styling system

Specification Details Power Setting 3 Temperature Settings / 3 Wind Speeds Noise Level 76 dB Handle Weight 298g (without power cord) Handle Dimensions Length: 283.5 mm; Width & Height: 44.6 mm Wattage 1200 Watts Power Source Corded Electric Special Features Coanda Effect for smooth styling Low-heat settings to protect hair

Product design and features after I used The Dreame AirStyle for a month

The Dreame AirStyle is designed with a sleek, classy, soft gold look and a rounded handle that feels more comfortable than other styling tools I own. Its minimalist aesthetic is appealing, and the lightweight handle (298g) ensures that long styling sessions are easier on the wrist. The flat box packaging is thoughtfully crafted for travel, fitting neatly in luggage; a definite win for vacation-ready hair.

Each attachment is tailored to perform specific styling functions, making it versatile and easy to switch up styles. Here’s my experience with each:

Hair Dryer Attachment: Equipped with adjustable airflow and heat settings, this dryer attachment was a pleasant surprise. It fits seamlessly into the main wand, producing a powerful yet gentle drying experience. I loved how it didn’t overheat, effectively drying my hair without damage, which I often worry about with other dryers.

Curling Iron Attachment (Auto-Wrap Barrel): With a medium barrel size and Coanda Effect, this attachment made curling so much easier. It took me a few tries, but I quickly got the hang of it. Now, I get beautiful, soft curls that stay put for nearly 12 hours with just a bit of hair spray. For someone who struggles with curling, this attachment was a game-changer.

Straightening Iron Attachment (Smoothing Brush): This smoothing brush has been my favourite and most-used attachment. It effectively straightens and tames frizz without high heat, leaving my hair smooth and sleek. I’ve even used it three days in a row without noticing any damage, thanks to its gentle heat management; something that makes it feel safe for regular use.

Volumising Brush Attachment: With rounded, soft bristles, the Round Volumising Brush creates the perfect amount of bounce and lift, especially for my curtain bangs. I used this to add volume at the roots, and it gave my hair a soft, natural look without flattening out, making it ideal for adding dimension and a bit of flair to everyday styles.

Shaping Brush Attachment: This attachment has soft, flexible bristles that help with shaping and detailing. While I didn’t find much use for it given my manageable hair type, it did help smooth a few flyaways effectively. I think it might be especially useful for those with frizzier hair or specific shaping needs, offering versatility for different hair textures.

Styling my curtain bangs using different attachments(Hindustan Times)

How are the additional features of this product?

Ionic Technology: This was a standout feature for tackling frizz. I noticed my hair looked smoother and shinier, especially in humid weather. The static reduction made it feel soft and manageable, which is a great touch for anyone dealing with flyaways.

3-Level Temperature and Airflow Control: These settings made a real difference in how I styled. I could start with lower heat for gentle volume and switch to higher airflow for a quick dry. Having this flexibility meant I could personalise each styling session based on what my hair needed that day—either low heat to preserve hair health or higher settings for a bolder look.

Extra-Long Cord: The extended cord length was convenient, letting me move freely while styling. This feature added a level of comfort, especially when I required space in front of the mirror without constantly adjusting my position.

The one feature I did not like:

One feature that may be less ideal is the 16-amp plug. I happened to have a compatible outlet readily available, but this isn’t common in many households or hotels, which could be inconvenient for some users. This limitation might require an adapter, adding an extra step and slightly reducing ease of use. It’s a point to consider for anyone planning to use the Dreame AirStyle on the go.

Performance Evaluation after I used The Dreame AirStyle for a month

Performance Aspect Evaluation Comparison to Other Tools Hair Drying Performance Uses less heat, making it safer for hair while still delivering quick results. Safer for hair compared to traditional hair dryers. Curling Performance Coanda technology wraps hair in the right direction, and the cold shot option cools curls quickly, allowing for immediate styling with hairspray. Easier and more efficient than dedicated curling irons. Straightening Performance Achieves a naturally straight look, avoiding the overly flat appearance of traditional straighteners. Provides a more natural finish compared to conventional straighteners. Volumizing Performance Tangle-free styling reduces breakage and locks in volume for days, making it a fantastic option for fuller hair. Superior to dedicated volumizing brushes in maintaining volume.

Ease of use and my personal user experience after I used The Dreame AirStyle for a month

Intuitiveness of controls: The buttons are clear and easy to use, allowing for quick adjustments without any confusion.

Comfort and ergonomics: The weight distribution is excellent, and the ergonomic handle design makes it comfortable for extended use.

Attachment switching: Switching between attachments is simple and secure, ensuring a hassle-free styling experience.

Cord management: The cord is long and tangle-free, providing flexibility during use and easy storage afterwards.

What are the top alternatives to The Dreame AirStyle?

When it comes to multi-styling units for your hair, I have used three to date and it feels only right to compare them here for you. One is the original brand that launched the concept and is the best in technology and highest in price point as well while the other feels like a dupe made with robust materials to give you a much cheaper version but not the same high end technology.

The Dreame AirStyle vs Dyson Airwrap vs AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler

Feature/Model Dreame AirStyle Dyson Airwrap AGARO Imperial 6-in-1 Price ₹ 19,999 (discounted 88%) ₹ 43,899 (discounted 12%) ₹ 11,485 (discounted 48%) Functionality 5-in-1 (Drying, Curling, Straightening, Volumizing, Shaping) 5-in-1 (Drying, Curling, Straightening, Volumizing) 6-in-1 (Drying, Curling, Straightening, Volumizing) Heat Settings 3 levels Intelligent heat control 3 levels Cord Length Long Long Average Weight 298g Approximately 600g Approximately 800g Performance Safe drying, effective curling and straightening, add volume Exceptional styling results with advanced technology Good performance but less advanced than others Cost-Effectiveness Absolute value for money - for its features Premium pricing; high investment Highly affordable, basic functionality

So how does the Dreame AirStyle triumph over its competitors?

“Cost-Effectiveness”

With its current discounted price of ₹19,999 on Amazon.in, the Dreame AirStyle is a great investment for those seeking versatile hair styling options without compromising on performance.

Here are some styling tips for using the Dreame AirStyle

Start with damp hair: For the best results, always work with hair that is about 60% dry. You can use the dryer attachment first if your hair is too wet. Styling dry hair can lead to disappointing results.

Use quality hair spray: After curling, follow up with a good quality hair spray to help your curls hold. I learned this the hard way when I saw my curls drop just an hour into a party after using the curling attachment for the first time.

Be patient: While the Dreame AirStyle may be quicker than traditional tools by being up to 50% faster; you still need to give it time to create beautiful styles. Don’t rush the process; let it work its magic on your hair for the best outcome.

Similar products available on Amazon:

Explore more products from Dreame available on Amazon:

Similar articles for you

Discover what smart rings can do with our review of the Pebble Iris

DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra heat is here: Find out if this is the best robot vacuum

Coffee maker for home: A buying guide to help you pick the best espresso machine

Dreame AirStyle: FAQs Does the Dreame AirStyle work on all hair types? Yes, the Dreame AirStyle is designed to handle various hair types, including straight, wavy, and curly hair, with multiple attachments to suit different textures and styling needs.

Can the Dreame AirStyle be used on wet hair? Yes, the Dreame AirStyle has a drying function that allows you to use it on damp hair for quick styling and to achieve smooth or voluminous looks.

Is the Dreame AirStyle travel-friendly? While the Dreame AirStyle is compact and lightweight, it requires a 16-amp plug, which may not be available in all locations, potentially requiring an adapter for travel.

Does it offer adjustable heat settings? Yes, the Dreame AirStyle includes multiple heat settings to provide flexibility and help reduce heat damage, catering to different hair types and styling needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.