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    These 10 multimedia speakers fit your PC desk perfectly and enhance the audio

    From compact setups to powerful sound systems, these multimedia speakers enhance music, movies, and gaming with clear audio and strong bass performance.

    Published on: Mar 29, 2026 8:01 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    Best overall

    Clean design

    High output power

    Superior sound quality

    Value for money

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best overall

    JBL Professional 104-BT Compact Desktop Reference Woofer Monitors with BluetoothView Details...

    ₹10,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Clean design

    Mackie CR3-X 3" Creative Reference Multimedia RCA Monitors, White, PairView Details...

    ₹9,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Edifier R1100 2.0 Spk-Ef-R1100 USB, Multimedia WiredView Details...

    ₹8,016

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    High output power

    Logitech Z623 THX 2.1 Speaker System with Subwoofer, THX Certified Audio, 400 Watts Peak Power, Deep Bass, Multi Device, 3.5mm & RCA Inputs, Easy Controls, PC/PS4/Xbox/DVD Player/TV/Smartphone/TabletView Details...

    ₹14,495

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Creative SBS E2900, 2.1 Channel 120W Peak, High-Performance Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker System with Subwoofer for TV, Computers, Laptops, FM, USB, SD and Aux inputsView Details...

    ₹6,799

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Good audio can make everything feel better, from watching videos to listening to music or even attending online meetings. Yet, built-in laptop or TV speakers often fall short, delivering flat sound that misses depth and clarity.

    Better sound can completely change your everyday listening experience.
    Better sound can completely change your everyday listening experience.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    That is where multimedia speakers come in. Designed to offer richer sound, better bass, and a more immersive experience, the right pair can instantly upgrade your setup. This list brings together some of the best multimedia speakers that balance performance, design, and everyday usability.

    The JBL 104-BT compact desktop monitors are designed for creators, casual listeners, and beginners exploring studio-quality audio. With Bluetooth 5.0 support and multiple wired inputs including RCA, AUX, and TRS, they offer versatile connectivity across devices. These speakers deliver clear vocals and balanced mids, making them suitable for music production and everyday PC use. The front-panel controls, headphone jack, and compact footprint make them practical for small desks. While bass is limited due to size, they provide reliable performance for near-field listening.

    Specifications

    Output
    60W
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, AUX, RCA, TRS
    Audio
    Stereo
    Use Case
    Studio/PC
    Controls
    Front panel + headphone jack

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Compact studio monitor design

    ...

    Multiple connectivity options

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited bass output

    ...

    Mixed reliability feedback

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the compact design, clear vocals, and suitability for desktop setups. However, some report inconsistent sound performance and occasional functional issues over time.

    CLEAN DESIGN

    2. Mackie CR3-X 3" Creative Reference Multimedia RCA Monitors, White, Pair

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    Our Principles

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    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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    The Mackie CR3-X speakers are entry-level multimedia monitors designed for content creators and casual users. Featuring a wide frequency response and studio-inspired tuning, they deliver balanced sound across music, videos, and editing tasks. Their compact size suits desktops, while RCA and 3.5 mm connectivity ensures compatibility with PCs and audio devices. Built with professional-grade components, they focus on clarity rather than heavy bass. These speakers are ideal for beginners seeking affordable reference audio for basic production or everyday entertainment.

    Specifications

    Output
    25W
    Connectivity
    RCA, 3.5 mm
    Frequency Range
    80 Hz – 20 kHz
    Audio
    Stereo
    Design
    Compact desktop

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Balanced sound for beginners

    ...

    Compact and lightweight

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Low power output

    ...

    Limited bass depth

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers reliable entry-level studio sound with compact design and essential connectivity for everyday multimedia use.

    The Edifier R1100 is a wired 2.0 speaker system built for multimedia and studio-style listening. Delivering 42W output, it provides balanced stereo sound with decent clarity and controlled bass. With RCA and 3.5 mm inputs, it connects easily to PCs, TVs, and music systems. Its two-way design enhances audio separation, making it suitable for casual editing and entertainment. While lacking wireless connectivity, it compensates with stable wired performance and consistent output quality.

    Specifications

    Output
    42W
    Connectivity
    RCA, 3.5 mm
    Audio
    2.0 Stereo
    Frequency
    Up to 20 kHz
    Use
    Multimedia

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Stable wired performance

    ...

    Good stereo clarity

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No Bluetooth

    ...

    Basic design

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product for reliable wired audio performance with balanced sound suitable for both work and entertainment.

    The Logitech Z623 is a THX-certified 2.1 speaker system delivering powerful 200W output with a dedicated subwoofer for deep bass. Designed for gaming, movies, and music, it produces immersive room-filling audio. With multiple inputs including RCA and 3.5 mm, it supports multi-device connectivity. The system features integrated controls for bass and volume tuning. While it lacks Bluetooth, its wired performance ensures stable output, making it one of the most popular choices in its category.

    Specifications

    Output
    200W
    Channels
    2.1
    Connectivity
    RCA, 3.5 mm
    Certification
    THX
    Subwoofer
    Yes

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful bass output

    ...

    Excellent for gaming

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No Bluetooth

    ...

    Bulky setup

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the powerful bass and immersive sound experience. However, some mention distortion at high volume and limited connectivity options due to lack of Bluetooth.

    The Creative SBS E2900 is a 2.1 channel speaker system offering 120W peak output with Bluetooth 5.0 and multiple playback options including USB, SD card, and FM radio. Its front-firing subwoofer delivers strong bass, making it suitable for home entertainment and parties. The included remote and LED lighting add convenience and style. While feature-rich, long-term reliability and sound consistency may vary, making it more suitable for casual users.

    Specifications

    Output
    120W peak
    Channels
    2.1
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, USB, AUX, SD
    Features
    FM, remote
    Subwoofer
    Yes

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Multiple playback options

    ...

    Strong bass

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mixed reliability

    ...

    Inconsistent sound quality

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the bass and connectivity features. However, several report durability issues and inconsistent sound performance over extended use.

    The Philips MMS2625B is a budget-friendly 2.1 speaker system delivering 31W output with Bluetooth connectivity. Designed for compact rooms, it offers decent bass performance with a dedicated subwoofer and supports FM, USB, and AUX playback. Its simple setup and wide compatibility make it suitable for PCs and TVs. While sound quality is impressive for its price, occasional connectivity issues and remote quality concerns may affect usability.

    Specifications

    Output
    31W
    Channels
    2.1
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, USB, AUX
    Features
    FM radio
    Subwoofer
    Yes

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Affordable pricing

    ...

    Good bass for size

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Remote quality issues

    ...

    Bluetooth inconsistency

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the bass and value for money. However, some report Bluetooth interruptions and issues with the remote control quality.

    The Philips SPA8170B offers a 4.1 channel setup with immersive surround sound and a wireless subwoofer. Designed for home entertainment, it supports Bluetooth, USB, optical, and AUX connectivity. The system enhances movies and music with deeper bass and wider soundstage. Its stylish design blends with modern setups. While offering strong features, its performance depends on room size and content type.

    Specifications

    Channels
    4.1
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, USB, Optical, AUX
    Subwoofer
    Wireless
    Audio
    Surround
    Design
    Tabletop

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Immersive surround setup

    ...

    Versatile connectivity

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Requires space

    ...

    Setup complexity

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product for immersive surround audio and flexible connectivity for home entertainment setups.

    The Edifier R1280T bookshelf speakers offer 42W output with clean stereo sound and dual AUX inputs. Designed for home audio setups, they provide warm, balanced sound ideal for music listening. The wooden enclosure enhances acoustics while maintaining a classic design. With simple controls and reliable wired connectivity, they are perfect for users prioritising sound quality over wireless features.

    Specifications

    Output
    42W
    Connectivity
    RCA, AUX
    Audio
    Stereo
    Design
    Bookshelf
    Inputs
    Dual AUX

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Warm and balanced sound

    ...

    Classic design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No Bluetooth

    ...

    Limited modern features

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product for superior stereo sound quality in a simple and reliable bookshelf design.

    The Creative Pebble Pro offers compact desktop speakers with modern features including Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C audio, and RGB lighting. Despite its small size, it delivers powerful and clear sound with BassFlex technology and enhanced dialogue clarity. The angled drivers improve listening experience, making it ideal for desks. It supports multiple connectivity options and offers good flexibility for PC users.

    Specifications

    Output
    60W peak
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, USB-C, AUX
    Audio
    Stereo
    Features
    RGB lighting
    Tech
    BassFlex

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Stylish RGB design

    ...

    Clear dialogue audio

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Moderate volume output

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers love the clear sound and stylish RGB lighting. However, some feel the volume could be higher for larger rooms.

    The Redragon GS520 Anvil is a compact 2.0 speaker system designed for gaming setups. Featuring RGB lighting and USB-powered operation, it offers convenience and visual appeal. The sound is clear for casual use, with simple volume controls for easy operation. While not powerful, it suits basic desktop setups and gaming environments.

    Specifications

    Output
    3W
    Connectivity
    USB, AUX
    Audio
    Stereo
    Features
    RGB lighting
    Use
    Gaming

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Attractive RGB lighting

    ...

    Easy plug-and-play setup

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Low power output

    ...

    Basic sound quality

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the design and value for gaming setups. However, some report durability issues and inconsistent performance.

    Factors to consider when buying multimedia speakers

    • Higher wattage usually delivers louder and fuller sound, suitable for different room sizes.
    • Clear mids and highs along with decent bass improve overall listening experience.
    • Bluetooth, AUX and USB inputs allow easy connection with multiple devices.
    • Well-built speakers tend to last longer and maintain sound performance over time.
    • A dedicated subwoofer can enhance bass for movies and music.

    Do multimedia speakers really improve sound quality?

    Yes, they offer better clarity, louder output and improved bass compared with built-in laptop or TV speakers, making everyday listening more enjoyable.

    Are these speakers suitable for both music and movies?

    Most multimedia speakers are designed to handle a range of audio needs, including music, films and casual gaming, with balanced sound output.

    Is Bluetooth connectivity important in speakers?

    Bluetooth adds convenience by allowing wireless connection with smartphones, laptops and other devices without needing cables.

    Top 3 features of best multimedia speakers

    Multimedia speakersOutput PowerChannelsConnectivity
    JBL 104-BT60W2Bluetooth, AUX, RCA
    Mackie CR3-X25W2RCA, 3.5mm
    Edifier R110042W2Wired
    Logitech Z623200W2.1RCA, 3.5mm
    Creative SBS E2900120W2.1Bluetooth, USB, AUX
    Philips MMS2625B31W2.1Bluetooth, USB, AUX
    Philips SPA8170B100W4.1Bluetooth, Optical, USB
    Edifier R1280T42W2RCA, AUX
    Creative Pebble Pro60W2Bluetooth, USB-C
    Redragon GS5203W2USB, AUX

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    Best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers you can buy today for an unmatched audio experience

    FAQs
    Yes, most multimedia speakers support AUX or Bluetooth connectivity for laptops.
    Many models can be connected to TVs using AUX, HDMI or Bluetooth, depending on compatibility.
    A subwoofer is not essential but can improve bass performance for a richer audio experience.
    Yes, many models are designed to work well in small to medium-sized rooms.
    Most multimedia speakers are easy to set up and can be used without technical expertise.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    News/Technology/These 10 Multimedia Speakers Fit Your PC Desk Perfectly And Enhance The Audio
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