Home / Technology / This digital assistant built using OpenAI's GPT-4: All you need to know about 'Virtual Volunteer'

This digital assistant built using OpenAI's GPT-4: All you need to know about 'Virtual Volunteer'

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 18, 2023 07:56 PM IST

The feature has been developed by Be My Eyes, a free mobile app that connects blind individuals or those with low-vision, with sighted persons.

Within days of launch of OpenAI's GPT-4 language model, Be My Eyes, a free mobile app that connects individuals who are blind or have low-vision, with sighted persons, has integrated the technology into its existing app to develop its ‘Virtual Volunteer' digital assistant.

A preview of the interface of Be My Eyes' 'Virtual Volunteer' (bemyeyes.com)
A preview of the interface of Be My Eyes' 'Virtual Volunteer' (bemyeyes.com)

“This tool will push us further toward achieving our goal to improve accessibility, usability, and access to information globally, and aligns us with OpenAI’s stated principles on developing safe and responsible AI,” Be My Eyes said in a statement.

OpenAI, too, issued a release introducing Virtual Volunteer.

What is Virtual Volunteer?

(1.) According to Be My Eyes, the GPT-4 powered Virtual Volunteer uses the language model's dynamic image-to-text generator feature. When an image is sent, it will use the generator feature to answer any question about that picture, and will also provide instant virtual assistance for a number of tasks.

(2.) Giving an example of the digital assistant's ability, the statement also claimed that if a picture sent is of the inside of a refrigerator, it will not only correctly identify what all ingredients are inside the refrigerator, but also tell what can be prepared with those ingredients.

(3.) The sighted volunteer experience, however, is not going anywhere. Therefore, if the tool, which will come for free, is unable to answer a question, it will automatically give users the option to be connected to a sighted person.

(4.) On the availability front, Be My Eyes is currently holding beta testing of the service with a small subset of users. Over the next few weeks, this group of testers will be expanded, followed by a broad release of Virtual Volunteer in the coming months.

(5.) The company further said it welcomes feedback to fine-tune this new tool. The priority, it said, is (user) safety.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
openai
openai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out