This IT giant is only Indian firm among world's 100 best companies. Check details
The list, complied by TIME magazine in association with Statista, names ‘750 companies changing the world.’
Infosys, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services provider, has found a place in TIME's ‘The World’s Best Companies of 2023' list, and is the only Indian firm to be ranked in top 100.
The company was ranked 64, with an overall score of 88.38 and a ‘very high’ growth rate.
“We are among the top 3 global professional services firm and the only brand from India in the Top 100 global rankings,” Infosys said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
How Infosys fared?
The list, compiled in association with Statista, assessed as many as 750 firms from around the world. The rankings are based on a formula of revenue growth, employee-satisfaction surveys, and rigorous environmental, social, and corporate governance data, noted TIME.
On sustainability, Infosys ranked 135, and 103 for employee-satisfaction.
How other companies fared?
There were no major surprises, with known names scoring big. Here are the top 20:
|Rank
|Company
|Country
|Overall score
|1.
|Microsoft
|United States
|96.46
|2.
|Apple
|United States
|96.36
|3.
|Alphabet
|United States
|95.18
|4.
|Meta Platforms
|United States
|94.85
|5.
|Accenture
|Ireland
|94.43
|6.
|Pfizer
|United States
|93.75
|7.
|American Express
|United States
|92.46
|8.
|Electricide de France
|France
|92.40
|9.
|BMW Group
|Germany
|91.95
|10.
|Dell Technologies
|United States
|91.59
|11.
|Louis Vitton
|France
|91.35
|12
|Delta Airlines
|United States
|91.13
|13.
|Enel
|Italy
|91.00
|14.
|Starbucks Corp.
|United States
|90.96
|15.
|Volkswagen Group
|Germany
|90.81
|16.
|General Motors
|United States
|90.78
|17.
|Elevance Health
|United States
|90.61
|18.
|Bosch
|Germany
|90.57
|19.
|Ford
|United States
|90.51
|20.
|Johnson & Johnson
|United States
|90.39
|64.
|Infosys
|India
|88.38
About Infosys
It was founded in 1981 by four engineers, including NR Narayana Murthy; Murthy's son-in-law is Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom.
India's second-largest IT company in terms of revenue, Infosys today employs more than 3 lakh people across the world, with the majority of them based in India.
