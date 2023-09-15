This IT giant is only Indian firm among world's 100 best companies. Check details

Infosys, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services provider, has found a place in TIME's ‘The World’s Best Companies of 2023' list, and is the only Indian firm to be ranked in top 100. The company was founded in 1981 by seven engineers, including NR Narayana Murthy, whose son-in-law is UK PM Rishi Sunak (File Photo)

The company was ranked 64, with an overall score of 88.38 and a ‘very high’ growth rate.

“We are among the top 3 global professional services firm and the only brand from India in the Top 100 global rankings,” Infosys said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

How Infosys fared?

The list, compiled in association with Statista, assessed as many as 750 firms from around the world. The rankings are based on a formula of revenue growth, employee-satisfaction surveys, and rigorous environmental, social, and corporate governance data, noted TIME.

On sustainability, Infosys ranked 135, and 103 for employee-satisfaction.

How other companies fared?

There were no major surprises, with known names scoring big. Here are the top 20:

Rank Company Country Overall score 1. Microsoft United States 96.46 2. Apple United States 96.36 3. Alphabet United States 95.18 4. Meta Platforms United States 94.85 5. Accenture Ireland 94.43 6. Pfizer United States 93.75 7. American Express United States 92.46 8. Electricide de France France 92.40 9. BMW Group Germany 91.95 10. Dell Technologies United States 91.59 11. Louis Vitton France 91.35 12 Delta Airlines United States 91.13 13. Enel Italy 91.00 14. Starbucks Corp. United States 90.96 15. Volkswagen Group Germany 90.81 16. General Motors United States 90.78 17. Elevance Health United States 90.61 18. Bosch Germany 90.57 19. Ford United States 90.51 20. Johnson & Johnson United States 90.39 64. Infosys India 88.38

About Infosys

It was founded in 1981 by four engineers, including NR Narayana Murthy; Murthy's son-in-law is Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

India's second-largest IT company in terms of revenue, Infosys today employs more than 3 lakh people across the world, with the majority of them based in India.

