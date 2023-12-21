close_game
X, Elon Musk's social media platform, back after brief global outage

X, Elon Musk’s social media platform, back after brief global outage

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Social media platform X (Twitter) down for users globally

Social media platform X and X Pro suffered outages globally on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, which saw a sudden spike in reports.

Thousands of X (formerly Twitter) users have reported outages, with web users seeing welcome message on their feeds.(AP)
Thousands of X (formerly Twitter) users have reported outages, with web users seeing welcome messages on their feeds.

“Welcome to X! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now,” the message reads.

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said “Waiting for posts.”

Over 47,000 U.S. users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

“Anyone else having problems with Twitter? Glitches? Your own tweets and tweets of others not showing? I also had like hundreds of articles bookmarked to read later. All disappeared,” complained a user.

X has witnessed multiple outages since the takeover by Elon Musk and the subsequent mass layoff. Musk renamed Twitter to X, changed some of its content rules and lost more than half of its advertising revenue.

Musk’s plan to shift away from advertising toward paid subscriptions has not fructified, with less than 1% of users signing up for its monthly premium service, translating to less than $120 million annually, according to Bloomberg.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)

    HT News Desk
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

