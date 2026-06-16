Tired of background noise? Top 7 ANC headphones under ₹10,000 are worth a try

Good active noise cancellation is no longer limited to premium headphones. In the past, buyers often had to spend well above Rs. 15,000 to get effective ANC and dependable wireless performance. That has changed. Today, several brands offer headphones under Rs. 10,000 that combine noise cancellation, long battery life, app controls, multipoint connectivity, and support for high-quality audio codecs. These ANC headphones under Rs. 10,000 can offer you noise reduction, long battery life, and everyday convenience. (Pexels) For commuters, remote workers, students, and frequent travellers, ANC can reduce distractions from traffic, office conversations, and other background sounds. If you are looking for wireless headphones with ANC without stretching your budget, here are seven options worth considering.

The CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro stands out for battery endurance. The company claims up to 100 hours of playback on a single charge, making it one of the longest-lasting options in this category. A five-minute top-up can provide up to eight hours of listening time. The headphones use 40mm dynamic drivers and support LDAC for high-resolution audio streaming. ANC is rated at up to 40dB, helping reduce surrounding noise during travel or work sessions. Users also get both wireless and wired connectivity options, making the headset suitable for a range of use cases.

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The JBL Tune 770NC focuses on battery life and everyday convenience. JBL claims up to 70 hours of playback with ANC disabled and up to 44 hours with ANC enabled. Fast charging support provides up to three hours of listening time from a five-minute charge. The headphones feature 40mm drivers with JBL Pure Bass Sound, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and multipoint pairing. Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes help users stay aware of their surroundings when required. The JBL Headphones app also allows users to customise sound profiles according to their preferences.

The Sony WH-CH720N remains one of the most recognised ANC headphones in this price segment. Weighing around 182g, it is among the lighter over-ear wireless options available. Sony includes active noise cancellation and Ambient Sound Mode for situations where users need to hear their surroundings. The headphones use 30mm dynamic drivers and support SBC and AAC codecs over Bluetooth 5.2. Battery life is rated at up to 35 hours with ANC enabled and up to 40 hours without it. A detachable cable allows wired listening when required.

The Noise Master Buds Max targets users who want a feature-heavy over-ear headset. The headphones come with Sound by Bose tuning, and ANC rated to reduce up to 40dB of surrounding noise. Adaptive ANC automatically adjusts noise cancellation levels, while Transparency Mode allows external sounds to pass through when needed. The headphones use 40mm drivers and support the LHDC 5.0 codec. Noise has also included five microphones with ENC support to improve voice quality during calls. Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing, and an IPX4 rating add to the package. Battery life is rated at up to 60 hours, and a 10-minute charge can deliver up to 10 hours of playback.

The Marshall Major IV takes a different approach by focusing on battery life and simplicity. The on-ear headphones deliver more than 80 hours of wireless playback, reducing the need for frequent charging. One of its notable features is wireless charging support, which remains uncommon in this price range. The headphones use Marshall’s signature multi-directional control knob for managing music and calls. A 3.5mm audio jack allows wired listening and music sharing through a cable connection when needed.

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 is designed for listeners who prefer stronger bass output. Its Adjustable Sensory Bass system uses haptic drivers to create physical feedback that matches low-frequency sounds, allowing users to control bass intensity through a dedicated adjustment wheel. The headphones also include a four-microphone ANC system to reduce environmental noise. Battery life is rated at up to 50 hours, and rapid charging support helps minimise downtime. Additional features include dual-device pairing and hands-free voice controls, making it suitable for music, movies, and gaming.

The JBL Tune 750BTNC remains a practical choice for buyers looking for ANC from a known audio brand. The headphones use JBL Pure Bass Sound technology and feature active noise cancellation to reduce background distractions. Battery life is rated at up to 15 hours with ANC enabled and up to 22 hours with ANC disabled. Charging takes around two hours. Multipoint connectivity allows users to switch between devices without reconnecting manually, while the included detachable audio cable ensures uninterrupted listening even when the battery runs out. 5 Things to Consider Before Buying ANC Headphones Under ₹ 10,000 1. ANC Performance Not all ANC systems work the same way. Check the claimed noise reduction level and whether the headphones offer features like Adaptive ANC or Transparency Mode. Frequent travellers and commuters may benefit more from stronger noise cancellation. 2. Battery Life Battery backup varies widely across models. Some headphones offer 20–40 hours of playback, while others can exceed 80 hours. Consider how often you travel and whether fast charging support is important for your usage. 3. Audio Codec Support If you stream music from services that support high-quality audio, look for headphones with codecs such as LDAC, LHDC, or AAC. These codecs can help deliver better sound quality compared to standard Bluetooth audio transmission. 4. Comfort and Design Headphones are often worn for several hours at a time. Pay attention to weight, ear cushion design, and whether the headset uses an over-ear or on-ear form factor. Comfort can make a significant difference during long listening sessions. 5. Connectivity Features Features such as multipoint pairing, Bluetooth version, wired playback support, and companion apps can improve the overall experience. Multipoint connectivity is particularly useful for users who frequently switch between a smartphone and a laptop.

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