Top 10 43-inch Android TVs for smart, versatile viewing

In the world of home entertainment, the 43-inch Android TV has become a staple for those seeking a perfect balance between size and functionality. This size is ideal for most living spaces, offering a large enough screen for immersive viewing without overwhelming the room. In this blog, we will take a look at the top 10 43-inch Android TVs, showcasing options that cater to various budgets and preferences. 43 inch android tv

Android TVs, known for their smart features and user-friendly interfaces, bring a plethora of streaming services and apps right to your fingertips. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fanatic, or someone who enjoys binge-watching series, a 43-inch Android TV is a versatile choice. It's not just about the size; the integration of Android OS ensures that these TVs are smart, adaptable, and future-proof.

For those on a budget, the market offers several budget Android TVs that don't compromise on quality. These models provide the essential features of a smart 43-inch TV, including access to popular streaming apps, without breaking the bank. They are an excellent choice for first-time buyers or for those looking to upgrade their viewing experience economically.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have the best mid-size Android TVs that boast premium features like 4K resolution, high dynamic range (HDR) support, and advanced audio technologies. These models cater to discerning viewers who seek the best picture and sound quality in a moderately-sized package.

Throughout this guide, we will explore various models, from the most budget-friendly to the top-tier options. Each TV in our list has been selected based on its performance, features, and value for money. Whether you're in the market for a high-end experience or a basic yet smart 43-inch TV, our roundup will help you find the perfect match. So, let's dive into the world of best 43-inch Android TVs and discover the best options available today.

1. VW 109 cm (43-inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 (Black)

The VW TV brings frameless style to your home theatre with stunning FHD clarity and Android smart features for endless entertainment. The 43-inch LED screen delivers brilliant colours and sharp contrast thanks to Quantum Lucent Technology and an A+ grade panel.

Two HDMI ports connect game consoles, streaming devices and more, while built-in Wi-Fi allows you to stream from apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The 24 watts of stereo surround sound fills your space with crisp audio, and the included wall mount and table stand give you flexible placement options.

With 8GB of RAM and a quad-core processor, the Android operating system powers an intuitive interface and quick response times. So get ready for an immersive viewing experience in stunning detail backed by smart capabilities - this VW TV has everything you need for impressive home entertainment.

Specifications of VW 109 cm (43-inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 (Black):

Screen Size: 43-inches

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Android

Speaker Output: 24 Watts Stereo

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Frameless design provides stunning visuals Only Full HD resolution, not 4K Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast Limited ports compared to other models Support for popular streaming apps

2. OnePlus 108 cm (43-inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro brings a big screen 4K Ultra HD to your living room in stunningly compact form. This Android smart TV packs a wealth of features into its bezel-less design, including a speedy quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 24W of Dolby Audio. Binge your favourite shows with access to popular streaming apps and cast content from your phone. Its ultra-high resolution 3840x2160 panel delivers 1 billion colours and HDR10+ for vivid, true-to-life picture quality.

Enjoy instant access to popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video using the included remote or your voice with built-in Google Assistant. Plus, OnePlus Connect allows you to control your TV and smart home devices from a single interface. All this and a 1-year warranty make the 43Y1S Pro a powerful yet affordable smart TV option.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm (43-inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black):

Screen Size: 43-inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Android

Speaker Output: 24 Watts with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI ARC/CEC ports

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR 10+ More expensive than Full HD models Fast performance with quad-core processor, 2GB RAM Apps accessibility may be limited compared to other brands Dolby Audio and voice control support

3. Redmi 108 cm (43-inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)

This Redmi 4K Smart LED TV has razor-sharp Full HD resolution and ultra-bright LED panel, bringing all your content to life with vivid clarity and intense colour. An advanced quad-core processor ensures smooth navigation and app performance, while Dolby Audio and DTS-HD sound formats immerse you in crisp, cinematic surround sound.

The 20W stereo speakers provide powerful audio that fills the room. Android 11 provides access to thousands of apps on the Google Play Store, including Prime Video, Netflix and more. You also get Chromecast built-in, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, and 75+ free live channels. All in all, this feature-packed 43-inch smart TV delivers big performance in a compact, stylish design at an affordable price.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43-inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black):

Screen Size: 43-inches

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Android 11

Speaker Output: 20 Watts Stereo

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Pros Cons Affordable pricing for a smart TV Only Full HD resolution, not 4K Access to many apps and live channels 20W speakers may lack power for larger rooms PatchWall UI with IMDb integration

4. Kodak 108 cm (43-inches) 9XPRO Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV 439X5081 (Black)

Bring big-screen entertainment home without breaking the bank. The Kodak 43-inch LED TV packs stunning 1080p resolution, vivid colours and 30 watts of powerful sound into a sleek design that won't cramp your style. Android 11 brings access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 ensure smooth wireless connectivity, while three HDMI ports give you plenty of options to hook up your devices.

The ultra-thin bezel and wall-mount design mean this TV disappears into your decor, and the user-friendly remote has Google Assistant built right in for hands-free control of your smart home. All that, plus a one-year warranty, makes the Kodak 43-inch LED TV a fantastic value for any living room.

Specifications of Kodak 108 cm (43-inches) 9XPRO Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV 439X5081 (Black):

Screen Size: 43-inches

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Android 11

Speaker Output: 30 Watts

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons Excellent value with good features Lesser known brand compared to big players Sleek bezel-less design Limited ports Google Assistant integration

5. MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43-inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black)

Make the most of movie night with this MI smart TV featuring a 4K Ultra HD display, Android 10 OS and 30W sound. The bezel-less design, wide viewing angle and HDR technology deliver crisp visuals, while the quad-core processor and 2GB RAM ensure smooth performance. Stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ on the intuitive Android interface or enjoy over 300 live channels. The 3 HDMI ports connect your gaming consoles and Blu-ray player, while dual USB ports and Wi-Fi provide flexibility.

Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X create an immersive soundscape to enhance your binge-watching experience. An easy-to-use remote and built-in Chromecast give you endless entertainment options. This MI smart TV combines stunning 4K picture quality and smart functionality to transform your living room into a home theatre.

Specifications of MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43-inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black):

Screen Size: 43-inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Android

Speaker Output: 30 Watts with Dolby and DTS Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, Dual USB ports, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support Higher price tag 30W speakers with Dolby audio MI smart TV interface lacks refinement Over 300 live channel options

6. TOSHIBA 108 cm (43-inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black)

This Toshiba TV unleashes a world of stunning visuals and intelligent features. Its bezel-less Full HD display delivers vivid colours and sharp contrasts, while the 20W speakers with Dolby Audio bring movies and shows to life. Powered by Android TV 11, it gives you access to over 5000 apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar right out of the box.

The quad-core processor ensures smooth navigation and multi-tasking, while dual-band Wi-Fi keeps streaming content without buffering. Google Assistant built-in lets you control your TV and smart home devices using just your voice. All housed in a sleek, minimalist design that will complement any living space, this Toshiba TV lets you enjoy entertainment the way it was meant to be enjoyed.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 108 cm (43-inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black):

Screen Size: 43-inches

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Android TV 11

Speaker Output: 20 Watts with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI ports

Pros Cons Smooth performance for navigation Only Full HD resolution Latest Android TV 11 software Basic 20W speaker setup Seamless Google Assistant integration

7. Kodak 108 cm (43-inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black)

The 43-inch bezel-less Kodak 4K Ultra HD Android smart TV unleashes a stunning visual experience with breathtaking clarity and 1 billion rich colours. The ultra-bright 4K display delivers flawless picture quality even in a sunlit room, while the wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures everyone can enjoy the show. The 40W surround sound speakers with perfect bass bring movies, shows and games to life, while the 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow you to connect all your devices easily.

Powered by Android, this smart TV gives you access to thousands of apps like Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5 and Sony LIV for endless entertainment. The Google Assistant button on the remote lets you easily search for content, control smart home devices and get answers - just by using your voice. So whether you're binge-watching your favourite series or gaming with friends, this feature-packed Kodak smart TV delivers an immersive viewing experience in stunning 4K Ultra HD.

Specifications of Kodak 108 cm (43-inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black):

Screen Size: 43-inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Android

Speaker Output: 40 Watts Surround Sound

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Striking bezel-less design Lesser known brand reputation Brilliant 4K Ultra HD picture quality Lacks information on smart features 40W powerful surround sound

8. Westinghouse 106 cm (43-inches) W2 Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV WH43FX71 (Black)

This 43-inch smart TV comes packed with features to entertain you for hours. The full high-definition resolution and 36-watt speakers deliver sharp images and immersive sound. The Android operating system gives you access to your favourite apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube right on the big screen. The dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity allow you to stream and mirror content wirelessly from phones and tablets.

The three HDMI ports let you hook up all your game consoles and devices, while the ethernet port gives you a wired internet option. At a generous 178-degree viewing angle, everyone in the room gets the best seat in the house. The comprehensive one-year warranty ensures this smart TV will provide reliable entertainment for years to come.

Specifications of Westinghouse 106 cm (43-inches) W2 Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV WH43FX71 (Black):

Screen Size: 43-inches

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Android

Speaker Output: 36 Watts

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, Ethernet, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Robust connectivity options Basic 36W speakers 178-degree wide viewing angle Lesser known brand One year comprehensive warranty

9. Redmi 108 cm (43-inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)

Redmi smart TV combines 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with an Android OS that offers endless entertainment. The 43-inch display delivers vivid colours and sharp images thanks to 4K resolution, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, while the 178-degree wide viewing angle means everyone gets a great view. The Android TV 10 operating system provides access to 5000+ apps from the Google Play Store, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube, and Chromecast's built-in lets you cast content from your phone or tablet in a snap.

The 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X create an immersive soundscape to match the stunning visuals. Plus, the dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity gives you freedom of wireless streaming, and the 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and eARC HDMI port ensure compatibility with all your devices. This Android smart LED TV gives you the best of both picture and interface in an elegant design that will upgrade any room it's in.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43-inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black):

Screen Size: 43-inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Android

Speaker Output: 30 Watts with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 2 USB, 3 HDMI ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Gorgeous 4K Ultra HD display Slightly expensive Dolby Vision and 30W Dolby Audio Brand not renowned for TVs Great smart TV software features

10. SANSUI 109 cm (43-inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW43ASUHD (Mystique Black)

Sansui 43-inch 4K UHD Android TV brings cinematic clarity and smart features to your living room. The ultra-high resolution screen delivers stunning detail and vivid colour, while Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound ensure an immersive audio experience. Android 10. software gives you access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, as well as built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant voice control.

The 20W speakers, 3 HDMI ports, USB ports and Wi-Fi connectivity allow you to stream, cast and connect all your favourite devices. The stylish bezel-less design blends seamlessly into any modern décor while the 1-year warranty provides peace of mind. In short, this smart TV combines cutting-edge technology, brilliant 4K picture quality and an intuitive Android system to transform your home entertainment.

Specifications of SANSUI 109 cm (43-inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW43ASUHD (Mystique Black):

Screen Size: 43-inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: LED

Smart TV Platform: Android 10

Speaker Output: 20 Watts with Dolby and DTS Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, USB port, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Stunning 4K resolution panel Lower speaker power at 20W Sleek bezel-less design Lesser known brand reputation Dolby and DTS audio support

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 VW 109 cm (43-inches) Playwall Frameless Series Frameless design Android smart TV Built-in Google Assistant OnePlus 108 cm (43-inches) Y Series 4K 4K Ultra HD resolution Dolby Audio Voice control support Redmi 108 cm Android 11 Smart LED TV Affordable price Access to apps and channels Patchwall UI Kodak 108 cm 9XPRO Series Bezel-less design Android 11 TV Google Assistant integration MI Xiaomi 108 cm X Series 4K 4K Ultra HD display 30W Dolby Audio speakers Over 300 live channels TOSHIBA 108 cm V Series Smooth performance Latest Android TV 11 Google Assistant support Kodak 108 cm Bezel-Less 4K Series Stunning 4K resolution 40W surround sound Sleek bezel-less design Westinghouse 106 cm W2 Series Wide viewing angle Robust connectivity Comprehensive warranty Redmi 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Gorgeous 4K display Dolby Vision and Audio Excellent smart features SANSUI 109 cm 4K Ultra HD Bezel-less design 4K UHD resolution Dolby and DTS audio

Best overall product

When it comes to the best overall 43-inch Android TV, the Redmi 108 cm (43-inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 truly stands out from the crowd. With its gorgeous 4K Ultra HD display presenting stunning clarity and vivid details, this budget smart TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience that rivals even premium models. Complementing the brilliant high-resolution panel is Redmi's excellent smart TV platform, featuring the latest Android TV interface for access to all popular apps.

Combined with the powerful 30W speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, this feature-packed Android TV ensures an immersive cinematic experience right in your living room. Considering its affordable pricing, superb 4K UHD resolution, and versatile smart connectivity, the Redmi 43-inch Android TV secures the top spot as the best mid-size Android TV you can buy today without breaking the bank.

Best value for money

When evaluating the top value 43-inch Android TVs for shoppers on a budget, the Kodak 108 cm (43-inches) 9XPRO Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV 439X5081 emerges as a clear standout choice. Despite its reasonable pricing, this sleek Kodak smart TV doesn't compromise on delivering excellent Full HD picture quality, smooth Android TV performance, or helpful smart assistant features.

Running the user-friendly Android 11 interface for access to popular streaming apps, you can enjoy endless entertainment fuelled by Chromecast built-in and Google Assistant voice controls. Housing all this in an ultra-thin bezel frameless exterior with a robust 30W sound output, the 9XPRO Series gives you the complete cinematic viewing package without costing a fortune. For buyers seeking the most well-rounded 43-inch smart Android TV experience without breaking the bank, the superb value provided by this feature-laden Kodak model makes it a top-tier contender.

How to find the best 43-inch TV?

Shopping for the best 43-inch TV to match both your viewing needs and budget can be tricky with so many options on the market. Start by considering the screen resolution - while Full HD (1920x1080) is standard at this size, 4K models deliver ultra-sharp visuals if you can afford the premium. Viewing angle is also key for wider rooms - look for at least 178 degrees of visibility. Smart connectivity is a must; Android TVs allow access to thousands of apps, and Google Assistant is built-in for the ultimate smart home control. Audio power matters too, especially if not using a soundbar - 30W speakers provide an immersive cinematic experience.

Also, examine the number & type of ports for connecting external devices. Finally, don't forget about the design - thin bezels and adjustable wall mounts allow for flexible, space-saving setups. Keep these buying factors in mind as you compare 43-inch TV specifications and prices to discover the perfect Android smart TV matching your budget. Test displays in person when possible to witness picture quality.

