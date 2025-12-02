Top 10 best room heaters you should grab to stay warm and comfortable in winter
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 03:00 pm IST
Explore the top 10 room heaters for 2025 that combine efficient heating, energy saving, sleek design, and safety features.
Our Pick
Best overall;
Budget friendly
Value for money
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overall;Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey) View Details
|
₹7,469
|
|
|
Bajaj Majesty RX10 Room Heater View Details
|
|
|
|
Budget friendlyCrompton COMFORT NEO Room Heater, 2000W heat convector,Adjustable thermostast over heat protection shock proof body. View Details
|
₹1,588
|
|
|
Orient Electric Stark Quartz Room Heater | 800 W Low Power Consumption | Tip-over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 1 Year Warranty, White View Details
|
₹1,098
|
|
|
Value for moneyHavells Cozio Nuo Room Heater| Dual Heat Setting 400/800 Watt| Dual Quartz Heating Rods| Silent Operation| Tip Over Protection| Fire Retardant Material| Anti Rust Reflector| 2 Year Warranty(Grey) View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
Havells Comforter 2000 Watt Room Heater with Overheat Protection| Easy to Carry for Bedroom and Office| Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob & Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica|Micathermic Technology for Rapid&Instant Heating|Silent Operation,Comfortable Breathing&Anti Dryness|2 Heat Setting|2 Year Warranty|Black&Rose Gold View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
Borosil 2000W Novus Portable Electric Fan Room Heater (Made in India) | Variable Temperature Control, Horizontal & Vertical Placement | Room Heater Blower, Overheat Protection | 1 Year Warranty, Grey View Details
|
₹1,398
|
|
|
Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater | 2 Heat Settings-400W/800 Watts | Noiseless Operation | DuraElement With 1-Yr Heating Element Warranty | Convection Room Heater For Winter | 2-Yr Warranty 【Black】 View Details
|
₹1,649
|
|
|
Bajaj Majesty RX 7 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater | Instant Warmth | Personalized Comfort | Convenient & Elegant | Cool Touch Handle | ISI Approved 【Black】 View Details
|
₹2,549
|
|
