Top 10 party speakers of 2025 for backyard parties or all-night bashes
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Find your perfect party speaker! We rank the top 10 models from JBL, Sony, and more for epic bass, all-night power, and unbeatable sound.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black)
|
|
|
|
JBL Partybox 320, Portable Bluetooth 240W Party Speaker, AI Sound Boost, Futuristic Light Show, Multispeaker Connection by Auracast, Telescopic Handle & Wheels, Dual Guitar & Mic Inputs (Black)
|
₹44,999
|
|
|
Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker IPX4 Splash-Resistant with 25 Hour-Battery, Built-in Handle and Wheels, Omnidirectional Sound, and Ambient Lights
|
₹46,664
|
|
|
Panasonic SC-TMAX45 High Power Double Woofer Bluetooth Party Speaker System with USB, AUX and Optical Input, Mic & Guitar Jack (Black)
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
boAt New Launch PartyPal 600 Party Speaker, 220W Signature Sound, Dynamic Pixels, Animated Text Display, App Support, UHF Wireless Microphone, Colorful LEDs,7hrs Battery & Guitar Input(Premium Black)
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
Sony MHC-V43D High Power Party Speaker with Bluetooth connectivity (Mic/Guitar, Jet Bass Booster, Gesture Control, USB, HDMI,CD/DVD) - Black
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Metal Pro Powerful DJ Trolley Speaker with UHF Wireless Mic, Karaoke, TWS, 150W RMS Output, Built-in Rechargeable Battery, 15 Driver, 2X USB Input & Remote Control, Black
|
|
|
|
LG XL9T XBOOM Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker with Pixel LED Lighting
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Sony New Launch ULT Tower 10 Party Speaker with ULT Button(2 Modes) for Massive Bass and Powerful Sound, 360 Sound & Party Lights, Wireless Mic for Karaoke, Bluetooth, Touch Panel, TV Sound Booster
|
₹89,495
|
|
|
JBL PartyBox 710 Bluetooth Party Speaker with Dynamic Music Synced Flashing Club Pattern Lightshow, Pro Sound, Splashproof, PartyBox App Personalisation,Guitar and Mic Input(800 Watt RMS, Black)
|
₹64,999
|
|
