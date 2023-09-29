News / Technology / Top 10 semi automatic washing machines: September 2023 buying guide

Top 10 semi automatic washing machines: September 2023 buying guide

ByShreya Garg
Sep 29, 2023 10:26 PM IST

Semi automatic machines are budget-friendly and allow one to use water in an eco-friendly manner. Read on to see best options in the category.

Looking for a washing machine that is nominally priced and easy to maintain? Go for semi automatic washing machines. You will find many options in this category and all of them are cost effective. There are indeed many perks of using a semi automatic washing machine. The best part is you can save on water consumption, since you have to manually fill the drum with water. Besides, these machines usually have short wash cycles. So, it saves time too. Unlike many other machines, you can always hit the pause button and add clothes in the middle of a wash cycle. Semi-automatic washing machines typically come with separate washing and spinning tubs. This allows you to wash clothes in one tub and then transfer them to the spinning tub for efficient drying. Do you live in an area where there’s inconsistent or limited water supply? Then semi automatic washing machines will make for a great pick, as they don’t require continuous supply of water. You can manually fill the washing machine when needed.

Given all the benefits associated with semi automatic washing machines, you may want to bring home one. To help you with the selection, we have shortlisted some options from Amazon. All of them are reasonably priced and wont burn the hole in the pocket of a user. Your choice between a semi-automatic and fully automatic washing machine should depend on your specific requirements, budget, and the level of automation you prefer in your laundry routine.

Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Semi automatic washing machines cost less and offer efficiency.
Semi automatic washing machines cost less and offer efficiency.

The Whirlpool washing machine is a top-tier semi-automatic washing machine designed to make your laundry chores a breeze. With an impressive 8.5 kg capacity, it's perfect for families of all sizes. The appliance boasts a sleek Grey Dazzle finish, adding a touch of modernity to your laundry space. What sets this washing machine apart is its 2x Drying Power, ensuring that your clothes come out not just clean, but also significantly drier. With its efficient washing and drying capabilities, this Whirlpool semi-automatic washing machine is a reliable choice for those seeking convenience and performance in one package. Say goodbye to laundry day hassles with the ACE 8.5 TRB DRY GREY DAZZLE.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Specifications of Whirlpool ACE 8.5 TRB DRY GREY DAZZLE (10YR)-N:

  • Capacity: 8.5 kg
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Rating
  • Loading Type: Top Loading
  • Drying Power: 2x Faster Drying
  • Colour: Grey Dazzle
  • Warranty: 10 Years on Motor

B0BT22PQF8

Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

Introducing the Samsung WT65R2200LL/TL, a 6.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine that combines efficiency and style. Its LIGHT GRAY finish will seamlessly fit into any laundry room decor, while the Air Turbo Drying feature ensures your clothes are ready to wear in no time. With a 5-star energy rating, it's environmentally friendly and easy on your pocket.This Samsung washing machine not only saves energy but also your precious time, thanks to its quick drying capabilities. Enjoy clean, dry clothes with the WT65R2200LL/TL.

Specifications of Samsung WT65R2200LL/TL

  • Capacity: 6.5 kg
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Rating
  • Loading Type: Top Loading
  • Drying Technology: Air Turbo Drying
  • Colour: LIGHT GRAY

B09T6NX8W2

NU 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The NU WTT90GBO in Burgundy Red is a semi-automatic washing machine that combines style with robust functionality. With a spacious 9 kg capacity, it's ideal for large families. The premium toughened glass lid not only adds elegance but also ensures durability. This 2023 model is designed to handle your laundry needs efficiently.This NU washing machine offers ample space for your laundry and a design that complements your modern lifestyle. Experience top-tier washing performance with the WTT90GBO.

Specifications of NU WTT90GBO

  • Capacity: 9 kg
  • Loading Type: Top Loading
  • Premium Toughened Glass Lid
  • Colour: Burgundy Red
  • Model Year: 2023

B0BQ78W27C

Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung WT85B4200GD/TL is a powerhouse when it comes to semi-automatic washing machines. With an ample 8.5 kg capacity, it handles your laundry efficiently. The DARK GRAY finish adds a touch of sophistication to your laundry area. This washing machine is designed to provide you with a 5-star washing experience.Enjoy efficient and reliable washing with the WT85B4200GD/TL. It's designed to make your laundry day a breeze.

Specifications of Samsung WT85B4200GD/TL

  • Capacity: 8.5 kg
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Rating
  • Loading Type: Top Loading
  • Colour: DARK GRAY

B0BV2T296T

LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

For those with larger laundry needs, the LG P1155SKAZ is here to help. With an enormous 11 kg capacity, it can handle even the bulkiest loads. The Middle Black finish adds a touch of elegance to your laundry area. Equipped with Wind Jet Dry and Rat Away Technology, it ensures thorough drying and prevents unwanted guests.The P1155SKAZ from LG is your solution for heavy laundry loads. It's designed to deliver powerful washing performance.

Specifications of LG P1155SKAZ

  • Capacity: 11 kg
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Rating
  • Loading Type: Top Loading
  • Drying Technology: Wind Jet Dry
  • Special Features: Rat Away Technology
  • Colour: Middle Black

B09FHRY2RF

Midea 7.5 KG Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Introducing the Midea MWMSA075PPG, a reliable semi-automatic washing machine designed to simplify your laundry routine. With a generous 7.5 kg capacity, it suits families of various sizes. The Maroon White finish adds a pop of color to your laundry space, and the rust-proof body ensures longevity. What sets this machine apart is its Air Dry Function, which efficiently dries your clothes, saving you time and effort.The Midea MWMSA075PPG is a fantastic choice for those seeking a reliable semi-automatic washing machine that offers quick and efficient drying.

Specifications of Midea MWMSA075PPG

  • Capacity: 7.5 kg
  • Loading Type: Top Loading
  • Rust-proof Body
  • Air Dry Function
  • Maximum Spin Speed: 1300 RPM
  • Colour: Maroon White

B0C6V1Q2PF

ONIDA 7 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Grey Washing Machine

The ONIDA S70GR in Grey offers efficient washing with a touch of modern design. With a 7 kg capacity, it's suitable for small to medium-sized families. The 5 Spin Storm Pulsator and Powerful Wash Motor ensure thorough cleaning, while the Magic Filter keeps your machine and clothes fresh.The ONIDA S70GR is perfect for those who value efficiency and simplicity in their washing machines. Say goodbye to laundry hassles with this semi-automatic wonder.

Specifications of ONIDA S70GR

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Loading Type: Top Loading
  • Colour: Grey
  • Washing Technology: 5 Spin Storm Pulsator
  • Special Features: Powerful Wash Motor, Magic Filter

B0BSFBRVSG

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Godrej WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR in Graphite Grey is the ultimate semi-automatic washing machine for those who demand quality. With a 7 kg capacity, it suits families of various sizes. The Active Soak Technology ensures deep and effective cleaning, while the 460 W PowerMax motor handles heavy laundry with ease.The Godrej WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR is perfect for those who want a semi-automatic washing machine that combines power and efficiency.

Specifications of Godrej WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Rating
  • Loading Type: Top Loading
  • Colour: Graphite Grey
  • Special Features: Active Soak Technology, 460 W PowerMax Wash

B0BS6RFKKL

Godrej EDGE ULTIMA 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Godrej WSEDGE ULTS 80 5.0 DB2M CSGR in Crystal Grey is a semi-automatic washing machine that combines elegance and performance. With an 8 kg capacity, it caters to families of varying sizes. The stainless steel wash and spin drum ensure durability and efficient washing.The Godrej WSEDGE ULTS 80 5.0 DB2M CSGR offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. It's a reliable choice for efficient laundry.

Specifications of Godrej WSEDGE ULTS 80 5.0 DB2M CSGR

  • Capacity: 8 kg
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Rating
  • Loading Type: Top Loading
  • Colour: Crystal Grey
  • Wash Drum Material: Stainless Steel

B08X6ZYWBD

Voltas Beko 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Top Load Washing Machine

The Voltas beko WTT90UDX/BKGR4KPTD is a high-capacity semi-automatic washing machine that's designed to make laundry a breeze. With a spacious 9 kg capacity, it's perfect for large families. The Black finish adds a touch of modernity to your laundry room. What sets this machine apart is its Special Pulsator wash method, ensuring thorough cleaning.The Voltas beko WTT90UDX/BKGR4KPTD is your answer to efficient and effective laundry care. Experience the convenience of a twin-tub top loader.

Specifications of Voltas beko WTT90UDX/BKGR4KPTD

  • Capacity: 9 kg
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Rating
  • Loading Type: Top Loading
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Features: Special Pulsator Wash Method

B0BSNNT9JY

These top 10 semi-automatic washing machines offer a range of features to cater to your specific needs. Whether you need a compact model for a small family or a high-capacity machine for heavy loads, there's an option for you. Choose the one that suits your requirements and enjoy efficient, hassle


Three best features of each product

Product Name

Feature 1

Feature 2

Feature 3

Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine2x Drying Power5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating8.5 kg Capacity
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing MachineAir Turbo Drying5 Star Energy Efficiency RatingStylish LIGHT GRAY Finish
NU 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing MachineSoft Close Premium Toughened Glass LidSpacious 9 kg CapacityBurgundy Red Colour
Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating8.5 kg CapacityDARK GRAY Finish
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing MachineWind Jet Dry and Rat Away Technology11 kg CapacityMiddle Black Finish
Midea 7.5 KG Semi-Automatic Washing MachineAir Dry Function with 1300 RPM7.5 kg CapacityRust-proof Body
ONIDA 7 kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine5 Spin Storm Pulsator and Powerful Wash MotorGrey ColourMagic Filter for Clean Clothes
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing MachineActive Soak Technology7 kg CapacityGraphite Grey Colour
Godrej 8 Kg 5 star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating8 kg CapacityCrystal Grey Colour, Stainless Steel Drum
Voltas Beko 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing MachineSpecial Pulsator Wash Method9 kg CapacityTwin Tub Design, Black Colour, 2023 Model

 

Pros and cons of each product

Product Name

Pros

Cons

Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine2x Drying Power, 5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating, Spacious 8.5 kg CapacityRelatively Higher Price, Large Size
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing MachineAir Turbo Drying, 5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating, Stylish LIGHT GRAY FinishSmaller Capacity, Limited Colour Options
NU 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing MachineSoft Close Premium Toughened Glass Lid, Spacious 9 kg Capacity, Stylish Burgundy Red ColourHeavy and Bulky, May Not Fit in Small Spaces
Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Washing Machine5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating, Spacious 8.5 kg Capacity, Modern DARK GRAY FinishLimited Colour Options, Relatively Higher Price
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing MachineWind Jet Dry and Rat Away Technology, High 11 kg Capacity, Roller Jet PulsatorBulky and Heavy, May Not Suit Small Households
Midea 7.5 KG Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineAir Dry Function with 1300 RPM, Rust-proof Body, Maroon White ColourSmaller Capacity, Limited Colour Options
ONIDA 7 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Grey Washing Machine5 Spin Storm Pulsator, Powerful Wash Motor, Affordable Price PointLimited Capacity, May Not Fit Well in Compact Spaces
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing MachineActive Soak Technology, 5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating, Elegant Graphite Grey ColourSmaller Capacity for Larger Households
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating, Stainless Steel Wash Drum, Spacious 8 kg CapacityLimited Colour Options, May Not Fit Well in Compact Spaces
Voltas Beko 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing MachineSpecial Pulsator Wash Method, High 9 kg Capacity, Twin Tub Design, 2023 ModelBulky and Requires More Space, Limited Colour Options

Best value for money
The ONIDA 7 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Grey Washing Machine offers an excellent balance of features, affordability, and performance. With a powerful wash motor, Magic Filter, and an attractive price point, it provides great value for money.

Best overall product
The Samsung 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in this category. It combines energy efficiency, spacious capacity, and a modern DARK GRAY finish for a top-notch laundry experience.

How to find the best semi-automatic washing machine?
To find the best semi-automatic washing machine, consider factors like capacity, energy efficiency, special features (such as drying options), and your budget. Evaluate the pros and cons of each model to match your specific needs.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out