Top 5 5G smartphones under 10000: Motorola G35 5G, Redmi 14C 5G, and more

In search of budget smartphones? Then we have got you covered. When looking for smartphones under Rs.10000 it's quite difficult to find smartphones with 5G connection, powerful performance, and promising cameras. However, these past few months, OEMs have acknowledged the 5G requirements and have integrated them into smartphones across all price ranges. Therefore, if you are looking for a budget 5G smartphone for your elderly or to use as a secondary device, then we have found the top 5 5G smartphones under Rs.10000 from brands such as Motorola, Redmi, Samsung, and others. Motorola G35 5G, Redmi 14C 5G, and other 5G smartphones under 10000. (Redmi)

5G smartphones under ₹ 10000

Redmi 14C 5G: This is a newly launched budget smartphone by Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi. The Redmi 14C 5G features a 6.88-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G Processor paired with 4GB RAM. It comes with a 50MP dual camera setup and features a 5MP front-facing camera. The Redmi 14C 5G is currently available at just Rs.9999 on Amazon.

Motorola G35 5G: Another feature-filled 5G smartphone we have is the Motorola G35 5G. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Unisoc T760 chipset paired with 4GB RAM. It comes with a 50MP AI-powered camera to capture detailed images.

Samsung Galaxy A05: Another 5G smartphone under 10000 to consider is the Samsung Galaxy A05. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. It features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera to capture detailed images.

Tecno POP 9 5G: The next smartphone on the list we have is the Tecno POP 9 5G. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz display, offering a smooth and lag-free experience. The Tecno POP 9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G powerful processor paired with up to 8GB RAM. It also features a 48MP Sony AI camera to capture detailed images.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: Lastly, we have the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, which was launched last year in the budget smartphone segment. The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip and offers 5G video streaming and dual Sim 5G capabilities. It also features a 50MP Sony AI camera to capture promising images.