Top headsets I would recommend right now for gaming, music and calls

The HP X1000 Bluetooth gaming headset supports wireless gaming on PC and consoles. It uses 50 mm drivers with 7.1 virtual surround sound to help players hear in-game movement and audio cues with more accuracy. The headset includes ear cushions and an adjustable suspension headband designed for long gaming sessions. A detachable boom microphone with noise reduction helps keep team communication clear. On-ear controls allow users to manage volume and other functions quickly during gameplay.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth/USB wireless Drivers 50mm: Battery Life Up to 20 hours Controls On-ear Surround Sound 7.1 virtual Reasons to buy Wireless freedom for PC and console gaming 7.1 surround sound for clear enemy tracking Plush ear pads for long play sessions Flexible mic with easy mute light Reason to avoid The battery may need daily charging On-ear fit can feel warm over time

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users appreciate the wireless range and the sharpness of footsteps in games. The headphones receive high marks for comfort during hours of play, though some mention mic pickup in loud rooms. Why choose this product? Choose this option for lag-free wireless gaming on a budget. It's great for casual players who want surround sound and cordless comfort.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones focus on reducing the surrounding sound during listening or calls. The headset uses eight microphones with the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 and Integrated Processor V1 to reduce background noise. Custom 30 mm drivers support Hi-Res Audio formats with LDAC and DSEE Extreme processing. Users get up to 30 hours of battery life with noise cancellation enabled. Touch controls manage playback and calls, while beamforming microphones improve voice clarity during conversations.

The Jabra Evolve2 20 wired headset is designed for office communication and remote work. It uses a noise-cancelling electret condenser microphone with DSP processing to reduce background sound during calls. The headset has an on-ear design with foam cushions and an adjustable headband. An inline USB controller allows users to answer calls, mute the microphone, and adjust volume. The device also includes busylight indicators and works with Microsoft Teams and other meeting platforms.

Specifications Connectivity USB-C/A wired Drivers 28mm Microphone Noise-cancelling electret (150Hz-7kHz) Controls Inline USB controller Reasons to buy Noise-cutting mic for clear calls Lightweight fit for full workdays Simple plug-in for Teams chats Inline buttons for quick control Reason to avoid Wired limits movement around the desk Basic sound for music listening

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? People highlight crystal-clear meetings and comfy wear. Easy setup wins points, though some wish for a wireless option on long calls. Why choose this product? It's ideal for office calls where voice clarity matters most. Choose it if you need reliable, hassle-free audio for video meetings without distractions.

Logitech H390 USB headset offers plug-and-play audio for calls and online meetings. It uses 30 mm drivers that support a 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency range for stereo sound during calls, podcasts, or music playback. The rotating boom microphone helps reduce background noise and improve voice clarity. The headset includes a padded headband and ear cushions designed for extended use. Inline controls allow users to adjust volume or mute the microphone during calls.

Specifications Connectivity USB-A wired Drivers 30mm laser-tuned Microphone Noise-cancelling boom (100Hz-10kHz) Controls Inline volume/mute Compatibility PC/Mac Weight Lightweight Reasons to buy Noise-blocking mic cuts background talk Soft ear cups for hours of comfort Easy volume and mute on the cord Plug-and-play for instant use Reason to avoid The cord can tangle if the desk is cluttered Sound leans toward calls over music

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users call out sharp mic quality for Zoom and comfort all day. Simple controls get love, with minor notes on cord length. Why choose this product? Best for daily video calls needing clear talk. Suits home workers wanting comfort and reliability without setup headaches.

Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Bluetooth headset supports both work and media use. It includes 40 mm drivers that support a 20 Hz to 20 kHz range for calls and music. Multipoint Bluetooth allows connection to two devices at the same time. Dual noise-cancelling microphones with beamforming help isolate the user’s voice during calls. The flip-to-mute microphone arm allows quick muting. The headset weighs 185 grams and provides up to 20 hours of battery life.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth multipoint Drivers 40mm Microphone Dual noise-cancelling MEMS Battery Life 20 hours Controls On-ear flip-to-mute Weight 185g Reasons to buy Connects to two devices at once Noise mics keep calls sharp Memory foam pads for soft fit 20 hours of battery for a full day Reason to avoid Bluetooth may lag in crowded WiFi spots Bass is strong, but the highs are less detailed

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Folks praise switching between work and phone easily. Comfy for long wear and good call sound, some mention occasional pairing hiccups. Why choose this product? Great for hybrid workers juggling calls and music. Choose for wireless ease connecting laptop and phone without missing beats.

Jabra Evolve 20 wired headset focuses on voice clarity during work calls. The headset uses a noise-cancelling microphone with digital signal processing (DSP) to filter out background noise. The headset has 28mm speakers that support wideband audio for calls and music. Its lightweight design and foam ear cushions make it comfortable for long use. The inline controller provides volume, mute, and call management controls. The headphones also support Microsoft Teams integration.

Specifications Connectivity USB-C/A wired Drivers 28mm Microphone Noise-cancelling (150Hz-7kHz) Controls Inline controller Weight 104g Reasons to buy Noise-cutting mic for clear calls Lightweight fit for full workdays Simple plug-in for Teams chats Inline buttons for quick control Reason to avoid Wired limits movement around the desk Basic sound for music listening

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? People highlight crystal-clear meetings and comfortable wear. An easy setup is also a plus, though some wish for a wireless option during long calls. Why choose this product? It's ideal for office calls where voice clarity matters most. Choose it if you need reliable, hassle-free audio for video meetings without distractions.

Sennheiser PC 8 USB headset supports VoIP calls and online meetings on computers. The headset uses open-back dynamic drivers that support a frequency range from 42 Hz to 17,000 Hz. A unidirectional noise-cancelling microphone helps reduce surrounding noise during calls. The device weighs 84 grams and uses an on-ear design. Inline controls allow users to adjust volume or mute the microphone. USB connectivity allows quick setup without installing software.

Specifications Connectivity USB Drivers Open-back dynamic Frequency Response 42Hz-17kHz Microphone Unidirectional noise-cancelling (90Hz-15kHz) Controls Inline volume/mute Weight 84g Reasons to buy Clear mic for professional calls Lightweight open design stays comfy Simple USB plug for any computer Stereo sound for natural listening Reason to avoid Open-back lets in some room noise Basic build for rough daily use

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers note excellent voice pickup and light weight. Good for meetings, though a few say it picks up nearby chatter. Why choose this product? Perfect for clean PC calls in quiet setups. Pick it if you want trusted sound and comfort for work without extras.

Zebronics ZEB-Blitz gaming headset supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and simulated 7.1 surround sound. The headset uses 50 mm neodymium drivers with a 20 Hz to 20 kHz range to reproduce game audio. A flexible microphone with noise reduction supports team communication during multiplayer games. The headset includes ear cushions and a padded headband designed for extended gaming sessions. A control pod on the cable manages volume, microphone mute, and lighting.

Specifications Connectivity USB wired (2.4m) Drivers 50mm neodymium Surround Sound Dolby Atmos + 7.1 virtual Microphone Flexible high-sensitivity (-42dB) Controls Multi-function pod Reasons to buy Dolby Atmos for deep game sound 7.1 surround hears every step RGB lights and soft cushions Flexible mic stays out of the way Reason to avoid A heavy clamp can tire ears fast Lights distract in dark rooms

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Gamers love the bass punch and footstep clarity. RGB and build impress, but a tight fit bothers some after hours. Why choose this product? Jump in for immersive PC gaming on a budget. Ideal if you crave surround sound and lights for exciting play sessions.

ASUS TUF H1 wired gaming headset uses 40 mm ASUS Essence drivers with sealed chambers to support directional sound. Virtual 7.1 surround sound helps players identify movement and audio direction during gameplay. The headset includes a unidirectional microphone certified for Discord and TeamSpeak communication. A suspension headband and ear cushions help reduce pressure during long sessions. The headset works with PC, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Specifications Connectivity 3.5mm wired Drivers 40mm ASUS Essence Surround Sound Virtual 7.1 Microphone Unidirectional Discord-certified Compatibility PC/PS/mobile Weight 287g Reasons to buy 7.1 surround for sharp game audio Discord-approved mic for teams Tough build with soft ear pads Works on PC, console, phone Reason to avoid Cord limits free movement Bass overpowers quiet sounds

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Players highlight precise sound positioning and sturdy feel. Comfy for long games, minor mic echo in tests. Why choose this product? Solid pick for multi-platform gaming, needing clear direction. Choose durable comfort in competitive matches. Factors to Consider Before Buying a Headset Usage purpose: Pick gaming for immersive surround sound or professional for noise-cancelling mics if calls are key.

Connectivity type: Wired offers zero lag for games; wireless suits mobility for work or multi-device switching.

Comfort and fit: Over-ear for long sessions, on-ear for lighter use—check padding and clamp for your head size.

Battery life: Essential for wireless (20+ hours ideal); wired skips this worry.

Microphone quality: Noise reduction matters for calls; sensitivity for gaming teams.

Sound profile: Bass-heavy for fun, balanced for calls/music; surround for games.

Durability and build: Lightweight for daily use, rugged for rough handling. Top Features of the Best Headsets

Headset Drivers Connectivity Mic Type Battery/Special Surround HP X1000 Bluetooth Gaming 50mm Bluetooth/USB Flexible boom w/ LED mute 20 hrs 7.1 virtual Sony WH-1000XM5 30mm carbon Bluetooth/Wired 8 beamforming 30 hrs NC - ​ Jabra Evolve 20 USB-C/A 28mm USB-C/A Wired Noise-cancelling - - Logitech H390 USB 30mm USB-A Wired Noise-cancelling boom - - Logitech Zone Vibe 100 40mm Bluetooth Dual NC MEMS 20 hrs - Sennheiser PC 8 USB Dynamic USB Unidirectional NC - - Zebronics ZEB-Blitz 50mm Nd USB Wired Flexible HS - Dolby Atmos 7.1 ASUS TUF H1 Wired 40mm Essence 3.5mm Wired Unidirectional Discord - 7.1 virtual Corsair HS60 Haptic 50mm Nd USB Wired Detachable uni - Haptic bass