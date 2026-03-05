Top headsets I would recommend right now for gaming, music and calls
Looking for a headset for calls, meetings, music, or gaming? Here are options that help users hear clearly, speak easily, and stay connected anywhere.
Our Picks
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Work calls, online meetings, music, and gaming now depend on one device, the headset. A good headset helps users hear clearly and speak without disruption, whether they are working from home, travelling, or playing games. From wired office models to wireless gaming options, several choices are available today. So, we have researched and curated a list of top headsets designed for calls, entertainment, and gaming across different platforms, helping users pick a device that fits their daily use. Read on.
1. HP X1000 Bluetooth Gaming Headset
The HP X1000 Bluetooth gaming headset supports wireless gaming on PC and consoles. It uses 50 mm drivers with 7.1 virtual surround sound to help players hear in-game movement and audio cues with more accuracy. The headset includes ear cushions and an adjustable suspension headband designed for long gaming sessions. A detachable boom microphone with noise reduction helps keep team communication clear. On-ear controls allow users to manage volume and other functions quickly during gameplay.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wireless freedom for PC and console gaming
7.1 surround sound for clear enemy tracking
Plush ear pads for long play sessions
Flexible mic with easy mute light
Reason to avoid
The battery may need daily charging
On-ear fit can feel warm over time
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Users appreciate the wireless range and the sharpness of footsteps in games. The headphones receive high marks for comfort during hours of play, though some mention mic pickup in loud rooms.
Why choose this product?
Choose this option for lag-free wireless gaming on a budget. It's great for casual players who want surround sound and cordless comfort.
2. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones focus on reducing the surrounding sound during listening or calls. The headset uses eight microphones with the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 and Integrated Processor V1 to reduce background noise. Custom 30 mm drivers support Hi-Res Audio formats with LDAC and DSEE Extreme processing. Users get up to 30 hours of battery life with noise cancellation enabled. Touch controls manage playback and calls, while beamforming microphones improve voice clarity during conversations.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reason to avoid
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Why choose this product?
3. Jabra Evolve2 20 USB-C/A Wired Headset
The Jabra Evolve2 20 wired headset is designed for office communication and remote work. It uses a noise-cancelling electret condenser microphone with DSP processing to reduce background sound during calls. The headset has an on-ear design with foam cushions and an adjustable headband. An inline USB controller allows users to answer calls, mute the microphone, and adjust volume. The device also includes busylight indicators and works with Microsoft Teams and other meeting platforms.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Noise-cutting mic for clear calls
Lightweight fit for full workdays
Simple plug-in for Teams chats
Inline buttons for quick control
Reason to avoid
Wired limits movement around the desk
Basic sound for music listening
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
People highlight crystal-clear meetings and comfy wear. Easy setup wins points, though some wish for a wireless option on long calls.
Why choose this product?
It's ideal for office calls where voice clarity matters most. Choose it if you need reliable, hassle-free audio for video meetings without distractions.
4. Logitech H390 USB Wired Headset
Logitech H390 USB headset offers plug-and-play audio for calls and online meetings. It uses 30 mm drivers that support a 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency range for stereo sound during calls, podcasts, or music playback. The rotating boom microphone helps reduce background noise and improve voice clarity. The headset includes a padded headband and ear cushions designed for extended use. Inline controls allow users to adjust volume or mute the microphone during calls.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Noise-blocking mic cuts background talk
Soft ear cups for hours of comfort
Easy volume and mute on the cord
Plug-and-play for instant use
Reason to avoid
The cord can tangle if the desk is cluttered
Sound leans toward calls over music
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Users call out sharp mic quality for Zoom and comfort all day. Simple controls get love, with minor notes on cord length.
Why choose this product?
Best for daily video calls needing clear talk. Suits home workers wanting comfort and reliability without setup headaches.
5. Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Bluetooth Headset
Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Bluetooth headset supports both work and media use. It includes 40 mm drivers that support a 20 Hz to 20 kHz range for calls and music. Multipoint Bluetooth allows connection to two devices at the same time. Dual noise-cancelling microphones with beamforming help isolate the user’s voice during calls. The flip-to-mute microphone arm allows quick muting. The headset weighs 185 grams and provides up to 20 hours of battery life.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Connects to two devices at once
Noise mics keep calls sharp
Memory foam pads for soft fit
20 hours of battery for a full day
Reason to avoid
Bluetooth may lag in crowded WiFi spots
Bass is strong, but the highs are less detailed
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Folks praise switching between work and phone easily. Comfy for long wear and good call sound, some mention occasional pairing hiccups.
Why choose this product?
Great for hybrid workers juggling calls and music. Choose for wireless ease connecting laptop and phone without missing beats.
6. Jabra Evolve 20 USB-C/A Wired Headset
Jabra Evolve 20 wired headset focuses on voice clarity during work calls. The headset uses a noise-cancelling microphone with digital signal processing (DSP) to filter out background noise. The headset has 28mm speakers that support wideband audio for calls and music. Its lightweight design and foam ear cushions make it comfortable for long use. The inline controller provides volume, mute, and call management controls. The headphones also support Microsoft Teams integration.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reason to avoid
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Why choose this product?
7. Sennheiser PC 8 USB Headset
Sennheiser PC 8 USB headset supports VoIP calls and online meetings on computers. The headset uses open-back dynamic drivers that support a frequency range from 42 Hz to 17,000 Hz. A unidirectional noise-cancelling microphone helps reduce surrounding noise during calls. The device weighs 84 grams and uses an on-ear design. Inline controls allow users to adjust volume or mute the microphone. USB connectivity allows quick setup without installing software.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Clear mic for professional calls
Lightweight open design stays comfy
Simple USB plug for any computer
Stereo sound for natural listening
Reason to avoid
Open-back lets in some room noise
Basic build for rough daily use
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers note excellent voice pickup and light weight. Good for meetings, though a few say it picks up nearby chatter.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for clean PC calls in quiet setups. Pick it if you want trusted sound and comfort for work without extras.
8. Zebronics ZEB-Blitz Gaming Headset
Zebronics ZEB-Blitz gaming headset supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and simulated 7.1 surround sound. The headset uses 50 mm neodymium drivers with a 20 Hz to 20 kHz range to reproduce game audio. A flexible microphone with noise reduction supports team communication during multiplayer games. The headset includes ear cushions and a padded headband designed for extended gaming sessions. A control pod on the cable manages volume, microphone mute, and lighting.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dolby Atmos for deep game sound
7.1 surround hears every step
RGB lights and soft cushions
Flexible mic stays out of the way
Reason to avoid
A heavy clamp can tire ears fast
Lights distract in dark rooms
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Gamers love the bass punch and footstep clarity. RGB and build impress, but a tight fit bothers some after hours.
Why choose this product?
Jump in for immersive PC gaming on a budget. Ideal if you crave surround sound and lights for exciting play sessions.
9. ASUS TUF H1 Wired Gaming Headset
ASUS TUF H1 wired gaming headset uses 40 mm ASUS Essence drivers with sealed chambers to support directional sound. Virtual 7.1 surround sound helps players identify movement and audio direction during gameplay. The headset includes a unidirectional microphone certified for Discord and TeamSpeak communication. A suspension headband and ear cushions help reduce pressure during long sessions. The headset works with PC, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
7.1 surround for sharp game audio
Discord-approved mic for teams
Tough build with soft ear pads
Works on PC, console, phone
Reason to avoid
Cord limits free movement
Bass overpowers quiet sounds
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Players highlight precise sound positioning and sturdy feel. Comfy for long games, minor mic echo in tests.
Why choose this product?
Solid pick for multi-platform gaming, needing clear direction. Choose durable comfort in competitive matches.
Factors to Consider Before Buying a Headset
- Usage purpose: Pick gaming for immersive surround sound or professional for noise-cancelling mics if calls are key.
- Connectivity type: Wired offers zero lag for games; wireless suits mobility for work or multi-device switching.
- Comfort and fit: Over-ear for long sessions, on-ear for lighter use—check padding and clamp for your head size.
- Battery life: Essential for wireless (20+ hours ideal); wired skips this worry.
- Microphone quality: Noise reduction matters for calls; sensitivity for gaming teams.
- Sound profile: Bass-heavy for fun, balanced for calls/music; surround for games.
- Durability and build: Lightweight for daily use, rugged for rough handling.
Top Features of the Best Headsets
