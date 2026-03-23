Top inverter battery combo for 24/7 power backup at home and office

In India, many villages and towns still face regular power outages that interrupt daily life. From stopping work to affecting basic household use, these cuts make a reliable backup system a necessity. A well-matched inverter and battery combo helps maintain power for essential appliances and keeps routines on track. Here are seven inverter battery combos from known brands that support consistent backup during frequent outages. In India, frequent power cuts disrupt daily life, making reliable inverter battery combos essential for homes. (Unsplash) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less These models are designed for areas where power cuts are common. A proper inverter-battery combo provides stable output, steady charging, and efficient electricity use. Below are options based on different home sizes and usage needs.

This setup includes a 900 VA pure sine wave inverter with a 150 Ah tall tubular battery. It delivers close to 756 watts of usable output. It can run fans, lights, a TV, and a small fridge. The tubular battery supports deep discharge cycles and extends service life. The single battery setup keeps installation simple. Built-in protection features help manage overload and short circuits. It fits 2–3 BHK homes and small offices with regular outages.

Specifications Inverter type 900 VA, pure sine‑wave, 12 V, 1‑battery Usable power ~750–770 W Battery type 150 Ah tall tubular lead‑acid Backup use cases Fans, lights, TV, small fridge, router Typical warranty 3–4 years battery (pro‑rata) + 1–2 years inverter Reasons to buy Reliable 150 Ah tubular battery for long backup. A pure sine‑wave inverter protects sensitive devices. Simple 1‑battery setup, easy to install in tight spaces. Good for 2–3 BHK homes with frequent power cuts. Reason to avoid Bulkier and heavier than smaller 100–110 Ah combos. Slightly higher upfront cost than 750–800 VA setups.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight the long backup and stable performance for fans, lights and TV, along with decent after‑sales service. Some note that the 150 Ah battery is heavy and best installed where the floor and ventilation are adequate. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a simple, no‑frills 1‑battery combo that can handle multi‑hour outages in a 2–3 BHK home, and you’re okay with a bit more weight and a mid‑range price.

2. Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This combo pairs a 925 VA inverter with a 110 Ah tubular battery. It provides around 770–800 watts of output for basic appliances. The battery uses XBD technology to improve backup duration and charging time. Its compact size helps in smaller spaces. It suits 1–2 BHK homes or offices with moderate power use and frequent cuts.

Specifications Inverter type 925 VA, pure sine‑wave, 12 V, 1‑battery Usable power ~770–800 W Battery type 110 Ah Super Jumbo Tubular (OPSJT14048), lead‑acid Backup use cases Fans, lights, TV, small fridge, router in 1–2 BHK / small office Typical warranty ~48 months battery (24 free + 24 prorata) + 36 months inverter Reasons to buy A 110 Ah tubular battery gives good backup for a moderate load. XBD‑technology plates for slightly faster recharge and longer life. Compact Super Jumbo case fits in tight corners. Bundle pricing often undercuts 150 Ah competitors. Reason to avoid Lower capacity than 150–160 Ah combos for heavy loads. Brand‑service network can be patchier in smaller towns vs Luminous/Exide.

This model combines a 1000 VA inverter with a 200 Ah tubular battery. It delivers about 800 watts of output. The higher battery capacity supports longer backup. It can run fans, lights, a TV, a router, and a fridge for extended hours. It works well for homes that need longer runtime with a single battery system.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users generally like the runtime, smooth pure‑sine output, and compact size, calling it “value for money” for small homes and offices. Some mention that Okaya's service is decent but not as widespread as older brands. Why choose this product? Choose this if you’re upgrading from a 750–800 VA system and want a compact, 110 Ah‑based combo with pure sine‑wave protection without moving to a bulky 150 Ah setup.

This model combines a 1000 VA inverter with a 200 Ah tubular battery. It delivers about 800 watts of output. The higher battery capacity supports longer backup. It can run fans, lights, a TV, a router, and a fridge for extended hours. It works well for homes that need longer runtime with a single battery system.

Specifications Inverter type 1150 VA / 1000 W pure sine‑wave, 12 V, 1‑battery Usable power ~800–850 W Battery type 200 Ah tall tubular VT‑200 lead‑acid Backup use cases 2–3 BHK with multiple fans, lights, TV, small fridge, router Typical warranty 3 years inverter; 3 years free + 2 years pro‑rata on battery Reasons to buy Inverter type: 1150 VA / 1000 W pure sine‑wave, 12 V, 1‑battery Usable power: ~800–850 W Battery type: 200 Ah tall tubular VT‑200 lead‑acid Backup use cases: 2–3 BHK with multiple fans, lights, TV, small fridge, router Typical warranty: 3 years inverter; 3 years free + 2 years pro‑rata on battery Reason to avoid A 200 Ah battery provides noticeably longer backup than 150 Ah units. Pure sine‑wave output for sensitive electronics. Suitable for users with frequent multi‑hour cuts. Brand‑backed service and 5‑year battery warranty (2 free + 2 prorata + 1 extension).

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the long backup, stable performance under load, and quiet operation of the inverter, plus the 5‑year battery warranty. Some mention that the setup is large and works best where space and service reach are not issues. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a future‑proof 1‑battery combo that can handle heavier loads and frequent outages, and you’re comfortable with paying a bit more for extra capacity and a long warranty.

Genus offers a 1100 VA inverter with a 150 Ah tubular battery in this combo. It delivers between 660 and 825 watts of output. It supports regular household appliances such as fans, lights, a TV, and a fridge. The setup is suitable for homes with steady evening usage and frequent outages. It also offers a simple installation process.

Specifications Inverter type 1100 VA / ~800–850 W pure sine‑wave, 12 V, 1‑battery Battery type 150 Ah tall tubular (GTT‑series) lead‑acid Backup use cases 2–3 BHK with fans, lights, TV, small fridge, router Typical warranty 2 years inverter; 4 years battery (2 free + 2 prorata) Reasons to buy 150 Ah tubular battery for decent backup and long life. Pure sine‑wave output protects electronics. Balanced capacity between 750/900 VA and 200 Ah units. Cheaper than many 200 Ah combos from bigger brands. Reason to avoid Service network and brand recall are not as strong as Luminous/Exide. User‑feedback is more mixed; some users note slower service in remote areas.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Many users appreciate the good runtime for moderate loads, and the combo’s value‑for‑money feel, especially in 2–3 BHK homes. A few complain about slower support or installation assistance in smaller towns. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a 150 Ah‑class tubular bundle with pure sine‑wave protection at a competitive price and don’t mind trading some brand‑service reach for savings.

This combo includes a 1250 VA inverter and a 160 Ah tubular battery. It supports up to 1000 watts of output. The battery is designed to handle deep discharge cycles and supports faster charging. It works well for homes with higher load needs or longer power cuts.

Specifications Inverter type Heavy Duty 1550‑vTURBO, 1250 VA / 1000 W pure sine‑wave, 12 V, 1‑battery Usable power ~1000 W Battery type 160 Ah tall tubular M1603624TT Dura Strong, lead‑acid Backup use cases Medium‑to‑heavy load in 2–3 BHK, small shop or office Typical warranty 3 years inverter; 5 years battery (often 3 free + 2 prorata) Reasons to buy 160 Ah Dura Strong battery for long backup and robust cycles. A pure sine‑wave inverter handles multiple appliances smoothly. Strong brand‑service network and long battery warranty. Good for users who regularly run 4–5 fans, TV and a small fridge. Reason to avoid Heavier and bulkier than 110–150 Ah units. Price sits at the higher end for 1‑battery setups.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers frequently highlight stable performance under load, excellent backup duration, and satisfaction with Microtek’s reliability and service. A few notes that the physically large setup needs proper mounting and airflow. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a heavy‑duty, 1‑battery combo that can handle moderate to heavy loads and you’re okay with a larger, more expensive unit in return for strong backup and service.

This setup pairs a 1125 VA inverter with a 150 Ah tubular battery. It delivers around 840 watts of output. The battery supports repeated charge cycles and works during extended outages. It can power multiple fans, lights, and a TV for several hours. It suits mid-sized homes upgrading from lower-capacity systems.

Specifications Inverter type 1125 VA pure sine‑wave, 12 V, 1‑battery Usable power ~840 W Battery type 150 Ah tall tubular InvaMaster IMTT1500, lead‑acid Backup use cases 2–3 BHK with fans, lights, TV, small fridge, router Typical warranty 3–4 years inverter; 5 years battery (often 3 free + 2 prorata) Reasons to buy A 150 Ah tubular battery offers good backup over flat‑plate units. Pure sine‑wave output for sensitive electronics. Strong brand reputation and widespread service in India. Balanced 1125 VA rating for typical home loads. Reason to avoid Bulkier than 110 Ah combos. Slightly higher cost than smaller capacity units.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users praise the long backup, smooth operation and reliability, especially in areas with frequent cuts. Some mention satisfaction with Exide’s service network and after‑sales support. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a trusted‑brand, 1‑battery combo that delivers solid backup for a 2–3 BHK home, and you value service network and warranty over the lowest price.

This combo features a 1450 VA inverter with a 240 Ah tubular battery. It delivers around 1000–1100 watts of output. The large battery capacity supports longer backup for bigger homes or combined home-office setups. It can run multiple appliances together during power cuts.

Specifications Inverter type 1450 VA / 12 V Switch‑ON pure sine‑wave, 1‑battery Usable power ~1000–1100 W Battery type 240 Ah tall tubular (INTT280072), lead‑acid Backup use cases Large 3–4 BHK, small office or shop with heavy load Typical warranty 3 years inverter; 6 years battery (often 3 free + 3 prorata) Reasons to buy A 240 Ah battery for very long backup under heavy load. Pure sine‑wave inverter for sensitive electronics. Tata‑backed brand and strong warranty. Good for users with frequent, multi‑hour cuts. Reason to avoid Very heavy and bulky, it needs a strong floor and good ventilation. Higher price; may be overkill for light‑load homes.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight the excellent backup time, smooth and quiet operation, and satisfaction with service and value for money. A few note that the setup is big and works best where space and service reach are not an issue. Why choose this product? Choose this if you need maximum backup from a single‑battery combo for a large home or small office and are comfortable with size, weight and a higher price in exchange for long runtime and a strong brand warranty. Factors to consider before buying an inverter and battery combo Power requirement (VA/Watt): Match the inverter’s VA rating and usable wattage to your typical load (fans, lights, TV, fridge, router) so you do not overbuy or run out of backup mid‑cut. Battery type & capacity (Ah): Choose tall tubular over flat‑plate for better backup and life, and pick 110–135 Ah for light loads and 150–240 Ah for heavier or longer‑cut areas. Number of batteries (1‑battery vs 2‑battery): A 1‑battery setup (12 V) is easier to install, lighter and cheaper; only move to 2‑battery if you need very high capacity and are okay with extra space and wiring. Warranty & service network: Check the inverter and battery warranty years plus pro‑rata coverage, and see if the brand has a local service/support in your city. Maintenance & space: Tubular batteries need proper ventilation, floor strength and periodic topping‑up; ensure you have a secure, shaded spot with enough airflow. Top 3 features of these inverter & battery combos

Inverter & Battery Combo Key feature 1 Key feature 2 Key feature 3 Luminous 900 VA + 150 Ah tubular battery 900 VA pure sine‑wave inverter delivering ~750–770 W for stable power to fans, lights, TV and small fridge. 150 Ah tall tubular battery for longer backup and better deep‑discharge handling than flat‑plate units. 1‑battery, 12 V design with simple wiring, ideal for 2–3 BHK homes with frequent power cuts. Okaya 925 VA ATSW‑1175 + OPSJT14048 110 Ah 925 VA pure sine‑wave inverter supplying ~770–800 W, suitable for 1–2 BHK or small office loads. 110 Ah Super Jumbo Tubular battery with XBD‑type plates for faster recharge and longer life. Compact Super Jumbo form factor that fits in tight spaces, good upgrade from 750–800 VA combos. V‑Guard 1150 VA + VT‑200 200 Ah 1150 VA pure sine‑wave inverter with ~1000 W usable power for 2–3 BHK with moderate to heavy load. 200 Ah tall tubular VT‑200 battery for very long backup during multi‑hour power cuts. 3‑year inverter and 5‑year battery warranty (often 3 free + 2 prorata), backed by strong service network. Genus Challenger 1100 VA + 150 Ah tubular 1100 VA pure sine‑wave inverter providing ~800–850 W, suitable for 2–3 BHK with multiple appliances. 150 Ah tall tubular battery that balances backup and size without going up to 200 Ah. Value‑oriented pricing, positioned below 200 Ah combos while still offering clean‑power and solid runtime. Microtek 1550‑vTURBO + M1603624TT 160 Ah 1250 VA / 1000 W Heavy Duty 1550‑vTURBO pure sine‑wave inverter for heavy‑load homes or small offices. 160 Ah tall tubular Dura Strong battery built for long cycles, deep‑discharge and faster recharge. 3‑year inverter and 5‑year battery warranty (typically 3 free + 2 prorata), making it a long‑term backup workhorse. Exide 1125 VA + 150 Ah InvaMaster 1125 VA pure sine‑wave inverter delivering ~840 W, enough for 2–3 BHK with fans, lights, TV and small fridge. 150 Ah InvaMaster tall tubular battery with strong deep‑discharge performance and long life. 3–4 year inverter and 5‑year battery warranty backed by Exide’s wide service presence across India. Tata Green 1450 VA + 240 Ah tall tubular 1450 VA pure sine‑wave inverter offering ~1000–1100 W, ideal for large 3–4 BHK or small office/shop. 240 Ah tall tubular battery (INTT280072) for very long backup under heavy, multi‑hour load. 3‑year inverter and 6‑year battery warranty (often 3 free + 3 prorata), highlighting strong long‑term reliability.